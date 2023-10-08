Sabres coach responds to Sidney Crosby's brawl with Peyton Krebs for hit on Kris Letang

In an unexpected turn of events during Friday's preseason finale, Sabres center Peyton Krebs found himself in a brief altercation with Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby. The surprising brawl left many hockey fans and analysts buzzing, and Krebs, in particular, received an influx of text messages on his phone following the incident.

Krebs, a 22-year-old rising star, expressed his admiration for Crosby, calling him his favorite player since childhood.

"He's been my favorite player growing up since I can remember, so definitely something I didn't expect," Krebs remarked after the game.

The altercation took place just 3 minutes and 50 seconds into the second period, sparked by a clean hit from Krebs and Tyson Jost on Penguins defenseman Kris Letang. Crosby, known for his competitive spirit, immediately came to the defense of his teammate and engaged in the brief scuffle with Krebs.

Sabres coach Don Granato weighed in on the incident, acknowledging Crosby's protective instincts for his teammates.

"Crosby, obviously, feels he's got to stand up for his teammates. Krebsy's OK with that. Let's go," Granato said.

Krebs also humorously mentioned the aftermath of the fight as they both served their five-minute majors, saying,

"Now we got to sit in here for five minutes." He added with a grin, "He said his legs were going to hurt more than mine. He's a little older, so it makes sense. No, I like to play hard and so does he. He wants to win, and we're just trying to do our jobs out there."

The skirmish may have been unexpected, but it demonstrated the passion and commitment of both players to their respective teams. Peyton Krebs and Sidney Crosby may have briefly clashed, but their dedication to winning and playing hard remains unquestioned as they continue their journeys in the NHL.

