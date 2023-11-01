Sam Bennett injury: Florida Panthers suffer major blow with latest update on center's availability

The Florida Panthers kicked off the season without Sam Bennett, and they now face the possibility of another stint without his participation. The duration of his impending absence remains unclear.

Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett faces uncertain future

Sam Bennett, who missed the first seven games of the season due to a lower-body injury, briefly returned for approximately eight minutes of ice time during Monday's 3-2 loss in Boston, only to suffer a new injury when Bruins defensemen Hampus Lindholm fell on him in front of the net.

Following this incident, Sam Bennett left the game. He required assistance as he left the ice. He immediately headed to the team's locker room. He played for 7 minutes and 54 seconds before his departure.

Following the team's practice in Detroit on Wednesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice addressed reporters and disclosed that the reigning Eastern Conference champions are uncertain about Bennett's prognosis, despite his status as Florida's fourth-leading scorer in last season's playoffs.

"He's not day-to-day. He's going to be a little longer," Maurice said.

"We don't think it's as significant as the first one. Have to see how he feels. What happens in the first three days will tell us how long it's going to be"

Florida is scheduled to play in Detroit on Thursday and make a visit to Chicago on Saturday, concluding a three-game road trip.

The Panthers have grappled with injuries throughout this early season, with defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour still several weeks away from making their debuts in the 2023-2024 season after both underwent shoulder surgery following last season's Stanley Cup final.

Thursday is set to be a milestone game for Panther's captain Aleksander Barkov, as he gears up for his 672nd regular season appearance with Florida, thereby surpassing Jonathan Huberdeau for the most games played in team history.

Barkov has already solidified his place as the club's all-time leader in goals (245) and points (639).

The 27-year-old forward showcased his skills with 16 goals and 24 assists in 63 games for the Panthers last season, and he played a pivotal role in their journey to the Stanley Cup Final, tallying five goals and 10 assists in 20 playoff games.

Sam Bennett, initially the fourth overall pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2014 NHL Draft, joined the Panthers during the 2020-21 season.