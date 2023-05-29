The San Jose Sharks did not make the playoffs but have 'entered' the competition intriguingly and surprisingly.

The Sharks recently changed their Twitter profile picture to support the Dallas Stars, who are battling the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference final.

The Sharks' new profile features their iconic shark logo and a hat with a star on it on a completely green background with a teddy bear standing with a hockey stick and wearing a hat. They have also changed their Twitter bio, which reads:

"Currently: Chompin' on sticks & in a Stars aAlliance (for now). Inquire within to join."

While it may not be common in other sports, the San Jose Sharks proved that in the NHL, one team can root for their opponent.

The move came as a huge surprise and huge boost for Stars fans who shared their thoughts on Twitter:

"Hockey Twitter may be better than baseball twitter."

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Alexander Eddy @GOBAKO111111 @SanJoseSharks @DallasStars Can I join in on the alliance from the Oilers' side of things? I don't like Vegas either. Lol @SanJoseSharks @DallasStars Can I join in on the alliance from the Oilers' side of things? I don't like Vegas either. Lol

Dallas Stars need San Jose Sharks' support

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five

The Western Conference Finals did not go well for the Dallas Stars, who lost the first three games. The Stars, though, won the next two games to reduce the deficit.

The Stars' grit and resilience have helped them put on their performance of the series, which could be one of the reasons why the San Jose Sharks decided to root for them. On Monday, the Stars host Game 6, where they will look to force a decider.

Peter DeBoer and the Stars were given a wake-up call after falling 4-0 to the Golen Knights in Game 3. Despite being on the edge of getting swept in the series, the Stars played admirably in the next two games, winning one at home and another on the road. They saw an improvement in Jason Robertson's play on offense and Jake Oettinger's in the nets.

The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, should not be counted out, as they are just one win away from punching their ticket to the final, but the Stars will look to thwart that.

