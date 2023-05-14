Seattle Kraken fans sing "Fight for your Right" in viral postgame clip

Seattle Kraken fans had a moment to remember when they sung "Fight for your right to party" as the final siren sounded to end Game six against the Dallas Stars, forcing a decisive Game seven.

The viral moment came with just five seconds left in the game, when a massive scrum broke out between Kraken and Stars players. The referees decided to end the game there, with the score 6-3 in favor of the Kraken.

The Kraken DJ then played the iconic song by the Beastie Boys, and the entire stadium sung along, creating a magical atmosphere in Climate Pledge Arena. This moment of unity among Kraken fans could be a significant turning point for the team.

In 2019, the St. Louis Blues played "Gloria" after every goal, and it became the team's unofficial anthem, synonymous with their Stanley Cup victory. Last season, the Colorado Avalanche fans sang "Mr. Brightside" after winning the Stanley Cup.

If the Kraken can win Game seven and continue their playoff run, "Fight for your right" could become the next big song that characterizes a Stanley Cup campaign. It's a catchy and inspiring tune that perfectly captures the spirit of the Seattle Kraken team and their passionate fans.

The song's lyrics, "You gotta fight for your right to party," could also serve as a rallying cry for the team, reminding them to play with intensity and not give up on their quest for a championship.

However, winning Game seven will be no easy feat for the Kraken. The Dallas Stars are a resilient team with plenty of playoff experience, and they will be desperate to avoid elimination. The Seattle Kraken will need to bring their A-game and play with discipline and determination if they hope to advance to the next round.

Regardless of the outcome of Game seven, the Seattle Kraken fans have already shown that they are among the most passionate and supportive in the NHL. They have created a unique and exciting atmosphere in Climate Pledge Arena, and their singing of "Fight for your right to party" was a moment that will live long in the memory.

If the Kraken can continue to build on this momentum, they could be a team to watch in the coming years, with a passionate fan base and a winning culture.

