Seattle Kraken run into legal trouble over their 2024 Winter Classic jerseys

The Seattle Kraken, set to make a splash in the upcoming 2024 Winter Classic against the Vegas Golden Knights, find themselves entangled in a legal dispute with entrepreneur Paul Kim. Kim, a Bellevue native and avid hockey enthusiast, had long been associated with the team's early endeavors, notably as the proprietor of Seattle Metropolitans Hockey LLC.

His connection with the Kraken, however, has taken a contentious turn, leading to a 24-page trademark infringement lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

At the heart of the matter is Kim's claim that the Kraken violated his trademark rights related to the defunct Seattle Metropolitans franchise. The lawsuit asserts that the Kraken's NHL Winter Classic jersey bears a "virtually identical" red "S" logo and lettering to that of the Metropolitans.

Kim, who had acquired trademark rights to the Metropolitans' name, logo, and colors while still in college in 2014, alleges that the Kraken's unauthorized use has cost his company an estimated $2.5 million in lost sales and goodwill.

The legal battle unfolds against the backdrop of a deteriorating relationship between Kim and the Seattle Kraken's ownership. Despite the Kraken's initial promotion of Kim and his vintage-design merchandise, the lawsuit alleges that the team made "low-ball" licensing offers over the years for the rights to the Metropolitans' trademarks.

Kim contends that these offers were significantly below market value, prompting him to reject them and safeguard the integrity of the historic brand. The dispute reached a climax when the Seattle Kraken, according to the lawsuit, incorporated the Metropolitans' logo, colors, and even a reference to their 1917 Stanley Cup win in the design of the Winter Classic jerseys.

Kim claims that he had explicitly communicated his expectation of a "completely different design concept" for any Winter Classic jersey, only to be met with a design that contradicted those assurances.

While the Kraken spokesperson acknowledged the legal filing, they refrained from commenting further on the active matter. The lawsuit seeks not only financial compensation for the alleged damages but also a temporary and permanent injunction preventing the Kraken from using Metropolitans trademarks.

However, given the proximity to the Winter Classic game, an injunction may not impact the jerseys showcased during the event.

Kim's lawyer, David Lowe, emphasized that the legal action was a last resort after attempts to amicably settle the dispute were rebuffed by the Seattle Kraken.

The lawsuit sheds light on the intricate history of Kim's association with the team, starting from the Kraken actively promoting him on social media to the subsequent breakdown in negotiations over licensing deals.