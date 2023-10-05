Connor Bedard has been hyped up as a generational talent for years. After years of being talked about as a can't-miss NHL prospect, Bedard was drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks this summer. Immediately, he was compared to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, which is crazy high expectations.

However, in the preseason, Bedard has looked impressive, but former NHL player Cam Janssen said on The Cam & Strick podcast there's a key difference between Bedard and Crosby.

"The other day on YouTube, I watched Sidney Crosby's first game as a Penguin in '05. He owned the ice, man. When I watched him, like 'God, he sticks out so f*****g much.' He's going 100 miles an hour doing crazy things.

"So, then I compare, and I watched Connor Bedard the other day, I watched all of his shifts, all of them. He's f*****g good, but he didn't stick out like Crosby did. I don't know how to compare them, but like Crosby, just watch his first game: it was ridiculous, flying past everybody. There's just a difference."

Is Connor Bedard not as good as Sidney Crosby?

Although Cam Janssen thinks there's a slight difference between Connor Bedard and Sidney Crosby, he says that isn't a knock on Bedard. Instead, he reckons Bedard will still be one of the best players in the NHL, but he's not sure if he will be as good as Crosby.

"Bedard is going to be a hell of a player. Is he going to be on Crosby's level? I don't know. We don't know anything yet, but f**k if he's going to try and fill those shoes, man he's got a lot of work to do."

Crosby is arguably a top-three or top-five player of all time, so if Connor Bedard doesn't match that, it won't be a knock on his skills.

Crosby is one of the greatest players of all time who led the Pittsburgh Penguins to three Stanley Cups. So, as Janssen says, Bedard has his work cut out for him if he's going to be compared to Crosby, which some are already doing.