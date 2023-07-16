Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin vs Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr: Who is the greatest Pittsburgh Penguins duo of all time?

When discussing the greatest duos in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins, two pairs immediately come to mind: Mario Lemieux-Jaromir Jagr and Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin.

These legendary tandems have left a lasting impact on the franchise, leading the team to multiple Stanley Cup victories and amassing numerous individual accolades along the way. But the question remains: Who truly stands as the greatest Pittsburgh Penguins duo of all time?

In one corner, we have the dynamic duo of Lemieux and Jagr. Together, they formed a formidable force on the ice, capturing two Stanley Cups for the Penguins. Individually, both players showcased their exceptional talent and have won four Hart Memorial Trophies as the league's most valuable player and an impressive 11 Art Ross Trophies as the NHL's leading scorer.

Additionally, they combined for 12 appearances on the First Team All-Star roster, which shows their consistent excellence. The duo's success culminated in two Conn Smythe Trophies.

In the other corner, we have the dynamic duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Since their arrival, they have brought a renewed sense of excitement and success to the Penguins organization. Together, they have led the team to three Stanley Cup victories, establishing themselves as key contributors to these championship campaigns.

Individually, both Sidney Crosby and Malkin have been honored with the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player, they've won the award three times. They have also secured a combined four Art Ross Trophies, signifying their prowess as top scorers.

Like Lemieux and Jagr, Crosby and Malkin have earned the Conn Smythe Trophy three times for their exceptional playoff performances. Additionally, they have a combined seven appearances on the First Team All-Star roster.

So which Pittsburgh Penguins duo takes the lead? Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin vs Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr.

Comparing the two duos is a difficult task, as both have achieved remarkable success and left a permanent impact on the Penguins franchise. Lemieux and Jagr dominated the league in the 1990s, with their unparalleled skill and leading the team to two Stanley Cups.

Meanwhile, Crosby and Malkin have carried the torch into the new millennium, guiding the Pittsburgh Penguins to multiple championships of their own.

Ultimately, determining the greatest Penguins duo of all time comes down to personal preference and individual perspective. Some may argue that Lemieux and Jagr's accomplishments during their era solidify their status as the greatest tandem, while others may believe that Crosby and Malkin's success and impact on the game make them the superior duo.

In my opinion, Crosby and Malkin take the lead as the greatest Penguins duo as they've brought Lord Stanley home a remarkable three times.

