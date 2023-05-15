Slovakia vs Canada: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The upcoming game between Canada and Slovakia is set to be an exciting clash between two powerhouses of the ice hockey world.

The IIHF World Championship is one of the most highly anticipated events on the international ice hockey calendar. Fans can expect a high-intensity game full of thrilling moments and nail-biting finishes.

Here's a look at the match details, streaming options and more.

Slovakia vs Canada: Match Details

The Slovakia vs Canada game in the World Championship is set to be a thriller between two top ice hockey teams. The contest is scheduled to take place on May 15, 2023, at Arena Riga, with a start time of 3:20 pm in Slovakia and 6:20 pm in Canada PDT.

Slovakia vs Canada: Streaming Options

Fans in Canada can catch the game live on TSN1, with a streaming option available on TSN.ca or the TSN App. The game will also be available on RDS. For viewers unable to access TSN, the action can be watched for free via the Game Centre on the tournament website or the World Championship YouTube page.

Fans in Slovakia may watch the game on RTVS Slovakia, while radio listeners can tune in to Slovak Radio. Viewers in Slovakia can also watch the action live on Sport.sk.

IIHF World Championship Preview: Slovakia vs Canada

The Canadian national ice hockey team is gearing up for their next game at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, where they face off against Slovakia.

Canada is coming off a convincing win against Slovenia, where they put up five goals and allowed just two. Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar has been a standout player for Canada, leading the tournament in scoring after three days. He could be a key player in the upcoming game against Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Slovakia is coming off a hard-fought win against Latvia, earning their first win of the tournament. They have a young team, with several players born in the 2000s, but also boast the veteran presence of Richard Panik, who's playing in his fifth world championship.

Canada and Slovakia have a storied history at the IIHF World Championship, having faced off 16 times, with Canada holding a 12-2-2 advantage. However, the games have been closely contested, with nine of the games getting decided by only one goal.

The Canadians will look to continue their dominance against Slovakia, who will look to pull off an upset and make a statement.

