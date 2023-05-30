Spencer Carbery to become new Washington Capitals head coach per Elliotte Friedman

The Washington Capitals are on the verge of naming their next head coach, with Spencer Carbery emerging as the leading candidate for the position.

This development follows the team's decision to part ways with former head coach Peter Laviolette, who was relieved of his duties after the Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons.

Laviolette's tenure with the Capitals spanned three years and yielded a respectable record of 115 wins, 78 losses, and 15 overtime losses. Prior to his time with the Capitals, Laviolette had garnered significant coaching experience with the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Nashville Predators.

Elliotte Friedman tweeted:

"This will not come as a huge surprise to many, but hearing Washington is closing in on Spencer Carbery as its next head coach."

Spencer Carbery currently works as the assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs. At 41 years old, he will bring a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to the Capitals organization.

While his name may not carry the same recognition as some of the more established coaches in the NHL, Carbery's accomplishments at the minor league level have not gone unnoticed.

If Carbery is indeed named the next head coach of the Washington Capitals, it would mark a significant step forward for his coaching career. Taking charge of an NHL team with high expectations and a talented roster will indeed present new challenges for him.

A quick look at Spencer Carbery's career as an NHL coach

Former professional hockey player Spencer Carbery retired on August 31, 2010, and became the assistant coach for the Stingrays. He later became the head coach of the team and Director of Hockey Operations at the age of 29, making him the youngest head coach in the ECHL at the time.

Carbery then went on to coach the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL before becoming an assistant coach for the Providence Bruins in the AHL.

In 2018, he returned to the Washington Capitals farm system as the head coach of the Hershey Bears, leading them to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy and earning the Coach of the Year award in 2021.

Carbery's coaching success continued when he was hired as an assistant coach by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021.

As the announcement of the Capitals' new head coach draws near, fans and analysts will eagerly await the confirmation of Spencer Carbery's appointment. If selected, he will have the opportunity to build upon the team's past successes and propel them back into playoff contention.

