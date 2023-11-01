St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more 1st Nov 2023

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, hockey fans can look forward to an exciting matchup in the Western Conference as the third-place Colorado Avalanche (6-2) host the 12th-place St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Ball Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Altitude Sports.

For those looking for an online streaming option, Fubo offers a free streaming service, allowing viewers to catch the action from the comfort of their screens.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Altitude Sports

Live Stream: Fubo TV

St. Louis Blues Game preview

The St. Louis Blues come into this game looking to rebound from a recent loss to the Vancouver Canucks. While they secured a win against the Flames in their previous outing, their inconsistency has been evident this season. A victory against the Avalanche would be a positive development for the Blues, potentially marking their second win in the last three games.

However, St. Louis has struggled to find the back of the net, averaging just 1.86 goals per game. The Blues' last game was particularly frustrating as they failed to score a single goal despite taking 22 shots.

Robert Thomas has been a standout performer, leading the team with five points, derived from one goal and four assists. Meanwhile, Jakub Vrana and Oskar Sundqvist have also contributed with three points each, both tallying one goal and two assists.

Colorado Avalanche Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche, on the other hand, had a mixed bag of results during their recent road trip, losing two out of three games. However, they have been formidable at home, winning their last two games. Colorado will aim to continue its home winning streak and secure its seventh win in the previous nine games when facing the Blues.

The Avalanche have displayed a potent offense, averaging 3.38 goals per game. In their last outing, despite taking 23 shots, they could not find the back of the net, which they will be eager to rectify in the upcoming NHL game.

The game promises to be a compelling battle, with the Blues seeking to improve their scoring prowess and the Avalanche looking to maintain their dominance on home ice. Hockey fans will not want to miss the action as they witness the clash between these two competitive teams on Nov. 1.