St. Louis Blues vs Dallas Stars: How and where to watch NHL live streaming on TV, channel list and more

The game is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. EDT at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. ESPN will broadcast the game. Fans can also avail several live-streaming options. Some of the most popular live streaming options for this game include DTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

St. Louis Blues vs Dallas Stars: Preview

As the NHL regular season draws to a close, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues are set to face off in a game between two teams with very different records. The Stars are currently in a battle for the division title, while the Blues will finish the season with one of the worst records in the Central Division.

The Stars have been on a roll recently, winning their past four games and averaging 3.44 goals per game this season. Led by their top line of Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski, who have combined for 73 goals and 109 assists, the Stars have an explosive offense that has been difficult for opponents to contain.

However, the Blues have had a difficult season, with a record of 37-36-7 that will see them finish near the bottom of the division. However, their offense has been a bright spot, averaging 3.23 goals per game this season. Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn have led the way for the Blues, combining for 84 goals and 120 assists.

One area where the St. Louis Blues have struggled this season is on defense. They have allowed an average of 3.25 goals per game, which is among the worst in the league.

