Stanley Cup Finals 2023 Schedule: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers Time, Dates, and TV Coverage Revealed.

The stage is set for the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, in which the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights will battle it out for the first time in their franchise histories to win the coveted Cup.

The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs were packed with some exciting matchups, with teams bouncing back in the series with remarkable performance all over the ice. There were also instances when the top regular teams were knocked out by lower-seeded teams.

The competition is now down to its final stage, which will determine the winner of the sport's most prestigious trophy.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, including the time, date, TV schedule, live streaming information and more.

2023 Stanley Cup Finals Schedule: Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights

The best-of-7 game series is set to begin on Saturday, June 3. The Vegas Golden Knights have the home advantage in the series. All games are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Game 1: Florida Panthers Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights - TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS- Saturday, June 3

Game 2: Florida Panthers vs Golden Knights - TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS - Monday, June 5

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers - TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS - Thursday, June 8

Game 4 : Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers - TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS - Saturday, June 10

*Game 5: Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights - TNT, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS - Tuesday, June 13

* Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers - TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS - Friday, June 16

*Game 7: Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights - TNT, TBS, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS - Monday, June 19

* = If necessary

2023 Stanley Cup Finals: How to watch

Fans in the United States who want to watch the game live on TV can do so by tuning into TNT. Fans in Canada can watch the finals live on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS. Outside of these countries, fans can watch the series live on NHL.TV. Fans can also tune into one of the above-mentioned networks.

For live streaming, fans in the United States can stream the finals on the TNT app and Sling TV. While users in Canada can do the same on SN Now, CBC Gem, and the CBC Sports app.

The Florida Panthers advanced to the finals after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Vegas Golden Knights, on the other hand, punched their ticket to the Finals after defeating the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals (4-2).

