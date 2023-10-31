The Sheffield Steelers have issued a strong statement in response to the racial abuse faced by their player, Matthew Petgrave. This comes after the tragic incident that resulted in the untimely death of former Pittsburgh Penguins player, Adam Johnson.

This heartbreaking event occurred during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. Johnson suffered a catastrophic injury in the game's second period when he was struck in the neck by Matt Petgrave of the Sheffield Steelers. The incident seemed to stem from a loss of balance on the ice, as emphasized by Petgrave's side.

Witnesses were left in disbelief as they saw Johnson bleeding through his jersey, but he initially displayed immense bravery by moving away from the scene. Unfortunately, Johnson later collapsed, leading to the game's suspension in the 35th minute to provide him with immediate medical attention. Despite the dedicated efforts of medical professionals, Johnson's life could not be saved.

The hockey community, unified in their belief that the contact leading to Johnson's injury was entirely accidental, has come together to support Matt Petgrave during this trying time. However, recent reports indicate an ongoing police investigation aimed at fully understanding the circumstances surrounding this tragic occurrence.

In the midst of this difficult period, the Sheffield Steelers have steadfastly stood by their player, releasing a statement that reads:

"We stand with Matthew Petgrave in this tragic period of time for him."

The statement further added:

"As our post reporting the devastating loss of Adam Johnson gained a reach of accounts we have never experienced and likely never will again. it has come with it being used to share opinions of Matthew Petgrave that we greatly condemn.

"If you blame the player for a freak accident, do not voice that opinion on our account nor use our announcement to speak about your disgusting agenda."

The Sheffield Steelers express their solidarity with Matthew Petgrave and strongly condemned any negative opinions or abuse directed at him in the aftermath of this tragic event.

Matthew Petgrave made his social media private following Online trolls

Online platforms have unfortunately witnessed messages from trolls targeting Matt Petgrave, but the hockey community has come together to offer support to the grieving player. Panthers fans have reiterated that this was a tragic accident, emphasizing that no one intended for such an incident to occur on the ice.

In response to the abuse, Matt Petgrave has chosen to make his social media profiles private.

