"Stuart Skinner, you are going to China" - Edmonton Oilers fans want goalie gone after horror show in Game 6 against Golden Knights

Calder Trophy Nominee Stuart Skinner has come under the fire of critics from the Edmonton Oilers fans following their elimination from Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday.

Stuart Skinner conceded four goals on 17 shots on goals (SOGs) in Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 defeat over the Vegas Golden Knights. Coach Jay Woodcroft pulled Skinner for the third time in the series and the netminding responsibilities for the Oilers were taken by Jack Campbell.

The 24-year-old rookie goaltender ended the contest with 13 saves and posted a .765 save percentage on the night.

The Edmonton Oilers fans were furious with the level of performance shown by Skinner in the game and took to Twitter to lambast him. One said.

"Stuart Skinner, you are going to China!!"

andrew @andrewpeter13



B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

"We're going to have our best game of the series"- McDavid ahead of tonight's contest

Bro forgot to account for Stuart Skinner :(

Sam Mendelsohn @Mendy_Island At the end of the end it comes down goaltending and I just don’t think Stuart Skinner is that guy. At the end of the end it comes down goaltending and I just don’t think Stuart Skinner is that guy.

Ben @PrimeBryce Stuart Skinner you are going to China!! Stuart Skinner you are going to China!!

BigBodyBismillah🦦 @designerbandit Stuart skinner jack campbell have fun playing in Czechoslovakia Stuart skinner jack campbell have fun playing in Czechoslovakia

ana @bgallyfan stuart skinner is a calder nominee like does that make anyone else laugh or just me stuart skinner is a calder nominee like does that make anyone else laugh or just me

Matthew @MatthewMourot Big Stuart Skinner fan account here… but something that really stuck out to me during this playoff was the slowness in which he goes post to post when the play goes from one side to the other behind the net. He’s just, slow, which is concerning. Big Stuart Skinner fan account here… but something that really stuck out to me during this playoff was the slowness in which he goes post to post when the play goes from one side to the other behind the net. He’s just, slow, which is concerning.

loc @loc8ingoil

@Bob_Stauffer @EdmontonOilers Stuart Skinner was terrible this round

Brendan @BrendanMontone I’m sorry but Cody Ceci as a Top Pair Defensemen and Stuart Skinner as a Starting goalie isn’t going to win you a Stanley Cup. 🤦🏻‍♂️ I’m sorry but Cody Ceci as a Top Pair Defensemen and Stuart Skinner as a Starting goalie isn’t going to win you a Stanley Cup. 🤦🏻‍♂️

Golden Knights Watch @VGK_Watch "I think I needed to be better. I got pulled countless times."



- Stuart Skinner post-game presser "I think I needed to be better. I got pulled countless times."- Stuart Skinner post-game presser

Skinner had an outstanding regular season. He appeared in 50 games and had a 29-14-5 record with a 2.75 goals-against average and a.914 save percentage. However, as the 2023 playoffs began, the Oilers' goalie's stats dropped significantly.

The 24-year-old finished his postseason campaign with a 5-6 record, a 3.68 goals-against-average, with a.883 save percentage.

Stuart Skinner accepts some of the blame for the elimination

Following the game, Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl gave an emotional post-game interview, blaming himself for the team's loss on Sunday. Skinner, too, did not hesitate to accept some of the blame for the defeat.

Stuart Skinner said:

"I think I needed to be better. I got pulled countless times. Hard to take this one on the chin, for sure. This is a chapter where it stings and it sucks. It’s painful." - (Sportsnet.ca)

Stuart Skinner was the 78th overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He began his journey by helping the Swift Current Broncos win the 2018 Western Hockey League championship and has since climbed the ranks to become a key player for the Oilers.

In the 2022-23 season, Skinner stepped up as a backup to Jack Campbell after Mike Smith was placed on long-term injured reserve and Mikko Koskinen signed with a Swiss team.

Skinner quickly proved himself capable, leading rookie goalies in wins and games played while also ranking highly in save percentage and goals-against average.

Skinner's impressive performances earned him a three-year contract extension and a spot in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. He also became a finalist for the Calder Trophy.

