Switzerland vs Kazakhstan: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

As the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship enters its intense group stage, the anticipation builds for the game between Switzerland and Kazakhstan in Group B.

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan: Match details

The game is scheduled to take place on May 16, 2023, at Arena Riga. The game will commence at 7:20 PM local time in Switzerland and 11:20 PM local time in Kazakhstan.

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan: Streaming Options

For enthusiastic viewers in Kazakhstan, the BasSport TV channel will provide live coverage of the thrilling encounter. Fans in Switzerland, on the other hand, will have multiple options to catch the action. Several channels, namely SRG SSR_RSI, SRG SSR_RTS, SRG SSR_SRF, and Mysports will broadcast the game live, ensuring Swiss supporters don't miss a moment of the intense competition.

Additionally, for those who prefer online streaming, Blick.ch offers convenient live-streaming options for fans in Switzerland. This allows viewers to enjoy the game from the comfort of their own homes or on the go, accessing the live action through their preferred devices.

This Group B clash promises to be an enthralling contest, showcasing the skill and passion of both teams as they compete to come up in the league table with valuable points. Don't miss out on this exciting match-up, as it unfolds with intense gameplay, thrilling goals, and spirited performances from these talented national teams. Tune in to the designated channels or stream the game online to be part of the excitement at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan: Game Preview

The history between these two teams adds an intriguing element. Having met four times before, exclusively at the World Championships, Switzerland has emerged victorious in three encounters, while Kazakhstan secured one win. The Swiss triumphed convincingly with scores of 5-1, 6-2, and 3-2, while the Kazakh team claimed a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

As we analyze Switzerland's performance, it becomes evident that they are considered strong contenders to reach the quarterfinals. Coming into the tournament after winning the Czech Games, the Swiss team has displayed their dominance on the ice. In the first round, they showcased their offensive prowess by defeating Slovenia with a commanding 7-0 victory. Following that, they continued their winning streak by triumphing over Norway with a confident 3-0 scoreline. These impressive results have propelled Switzerland to the top of Group B, earning them a favorable position heading into this crucial matchup.

On the other hand, Kazakhstan's journey in the tournament has been a mix of success and disappointment. Prior to the World Cup, they secured victories against Russia U25 (0-3) and Belarus (0-6), instilling some confidence in the team. However, their tournament debut was marked by a hard-fought comeback against Norway, ultimately securing a shootout victory. Unfortunately, their momentum was shattered in the second round when they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic, ending with a disappointing 1-7 scoreline.

As the two teams prepare to face each other, Switzerland enters the match as the favored side, showcasing their dominant form and impressive goal-scoring ability. However, Kazakhstan will be determined to bounce back from their recent defeat and showcase their resilience.

