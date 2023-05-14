Switzerland vs Norway: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The 2023 IIHF World Championship continues with another exciting match-up as Switzerland take on Norway in a highly anticipated game. Both teams have been battling it out on the ice, with Switzerland currently sitting at the top of their group and Norway looking to climb up the standings.

Switzerland vs. Norway: Match details

The World Championship continues with a thrilling match-up between Switzerland and Norway, as both teams aim to climb up the standings. The game is set to take place on May 14, 2023, at 3:20 PM Norwegian time, at the Arena Riga in Latvia.

Switzerland vs. Norway: Streaming Options

Swiss fans can watch the game live on several channels, including SRG SSR_RSI, SRG SSR_RTS, SRG SSR_SRF, and Mysports. For those who prefer to stream the game, Blick.ch offers live streaming options.

Norwegian viewers can tune in to the Viaplay Group TV channel to watch the game. With both teams fighting for a win, fans can expect an intense and exciting game on the ice.

North American viewers can watch the 2023 IIHF World Championship on TSN and the NHL Network. NHL Network will air all games featuring Team USA, selected pool play games, and both semifinal and medal games. For games not available on NHL Network, fans can stream them on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or ESPN+.

Switzerland vs Norway: Clash of European hockey titans

As Switzerland prepares to take on Norway in their second game of the 2023 IIHF World Championship, history, and current form suggest that the Swiss will be the favorites. The Swiss have won 14 of their 19 encounters against Norway, with their last meeting resulting in a resounding 5-0 victory for them in 2019.

Switzerland comes into the game on the back of a three-match winning streak, having recently won the Czech Hockey Games. They started their World Championship campaign with a dominant 7-0 win over Slovenia, with Denis Malgin scoring two goals and an assist.

In contrast, Norway has had a rough start to the tournament, losing their opening game in a shootout to Kazakhstan despite leading by two goals on two occasions. However, they will be looking to bounce back and secure their first win of the tournament against Switzerland.

With both teams looking for a win, fans can expect an intense and exciting game. While Switzerland may be the favorites, Norway will be eager to cause an upset and secure a much-needed victory.

