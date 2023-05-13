Switzerland vs Slovenia: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Switzerland and Slovenia will go head to head in the 2023 IIHF World Championship. With both teams boasting talented players and a fierce competitive spirit, this promises to be an intense and thrilling game.

Switzerland vs. Slovenia: Match Details

The excitement is building as Switzerland and Slovenia prepare to face each other in an eagerly awaited match on May 13, 2023, at 11:20 AM (C.E.S.T.) at the Arena Riga. Fans of both teams are eagerly anticipating this showdown, as they hope to see their favorite players perform at their best.

Switzerland vs. Slovenia: Streaming Options

Swiss fans can catch the game on SRG SSR_RSI, SRG SSR_RTS, SRG SSR_SRF, and Mysports, while Slovenian fans can tune in to RTV Slovenia and Sports TV Slovenia. Live streaming is also available on Blick.ch for Swiss fans and on RTV Slovenia, Sports TV Slovenia broadband, and mobile for Slovenian fans.

North American viewers can watch the 2023 IIHF World Championship on TSN and the NHL Network. With a range of thrilling games and intense competition throughout the tournament, hockey fans can look forward to an exciting few weeks of action.

The 2023 IIHF World Championship promises to be an exciting event for hockey fans worldwide, with top teams and players competing for the championship title. Whether you're cheering on your favorite team from home or in the arena, this tournament is sure to be a highlight of the year.

Switzerland vs Slovenia: A Clash of Hockey Titans in the 2023 IIHF World Championship

Both countries are set to face off in a highly anticipated matchup at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. As the teams prepare to take the ice, it's important to consider their head-to-head history. The last time these two teams met was in 2017, and Switzerland came out on top in all three matchups, with scores of 2-1, 7-1, and 5-4.

When looking at the recent Swiss performances in the Euro Hockey Tournament, it is clear that they have a strong chance of success in this matchup. Despite finishing last in the tournament, the team put in impressive performances, finishing second at the Karjala Games and winning the Czech Games in a decisive match against the hosts.

On the other hand, Slovenia come into this game with some momentum, having won their last three matches. However, their level of opposition in those games was relatively low, facing off against another newcomer Hungary and middleweight Denmark. They did suffer losses to France earlier in the tournament, a team not expected to make it to the quarterfinals.

Poll : 0 votes