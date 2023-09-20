Tampa Bay Lightning GM addresses reason for Steven Stamkos' contract extension delay

Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois has shed light on the delay in finalizing a contract extension for the team's iconic captain, Steven Stamkos. BriseBois emphasized Stamkos' significance both on and off the ice, highlighting his exceptional performance and leadership qualities.

Tampa Bay Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn tweeted BriseBois' comments:

"I'll start by saying everyone knows what Steven means to our organization, and his contributions to our team's success goes beyond his performance on the ice. He is as good a spokesperson for an organization as you're going to find, not just in hockey, but in all of sports."

Speaking about the negotiations, BriseBois acknowledged Stamkos' desire to spend his entire career with the Tampa Bay Lightning:

"Steven has mentioned publicly and to me that he wants to spend his entire career with the Lightning. I think it would be great for the organization if Steven could spend his entire career with the Lightning. That's in everyone's best interest."

However, he stressed the importance of not only retaining Stamkos but also ensuring that the team remains a formidable Stanley Cup contender:

"At the same time, it's not just about Steven playing out his career in Tampa. It's about Steven staying in Tampa and the Lightning remaining a legitimate Stanley Cup contender year in and year out for the remainder of his tenure as a player on the club."

The GM outlined his strategy, stating that gathering more information during the upcoming season is crucial. He wants to assess how the team performs, how players adapt to bigger roles, and what roster needs may arise:

"I need to see how this season plays out before I can make those decisions. After the season, once I've gathered that information, I can work with Steven and his agent on a contract structure that will be in the best interest of both sides."

When asked if he was concerned about Stamkos pricing himself out of the contract negotiations, BriseBois remained confident. He noted that contracts should ultimately work for both sides and that they will address this aspect in due time.

In essence, the delay in Steven Stamkos' contract extension is a result of a strategic approach to ensure the long-term success of both the player and the Tampa Bay Lightning organization.

Steven Stamkos frustrated by lack of contract extension as he nears end of Tampa Bay Lightning deal

Steven Stamkos expressed his frustration at not securing a contract extension this summer, as he enters the final year of his current deal. Stamkos, who has dedicated his entire career to the Lightning, has been vocal about wanting to retire with the team.

Stamkos revealed during Tampa Bay's media day, emphasizing his readiness for negotiations:

"I've been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard. I wanted to get something done before training camp."

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a challenging off-season with General Manager Julien BriseBois juggling multiple extensions and salary cap constraints. Stamkos, however, remained diplomatic, stating that contract negotiations were beyond his control and should be directed at BriseBois.

While this news may have surprised many, Tampa Bay Lightning fans hope for a swift resolution that will keep Stamkos in Tampa Bay for the entirety of his career, further solidifying his legacy.