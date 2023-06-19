The Tampa Bay Lightning are preparing for the 2023-24 season and rumors about potential roster adjustments have surfaced.

Sports analyst JP Peterson recently shared his thoughts on the team's approach in an episode of "The BallFather podcast." He suggested that the Lightning may part ways with some of their veteran players whom he described as old, and slow.

While acknowledging the contributions of players like Patrick Maroon, Yanni Gourde, and Corey Perry, Peterson expressed his belief that the Lightning may be looking to add a fresh dimension to their roster. This, however, would mean moving on from some of their older players.

"I think the lightning will be back they get their core back they need to add a couple of pieces maybe I think they're fourth line of Maroon and Belmar and Corey Perry a lot of old guys. They're old, slow."

He mentioned Lightning's fourth line, consisting of Maroon, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and Corey Perry. He noted that although they have been instrumental in the team's success, their age and decreased speed might prompt the Lightning to explore alternative options.

"We love them. They did a great job for us. But I think the lighting will probably be moving on for most of those guys. I think we'll see those changes in the next few days. They'll be back, there'll be a top four team in the East. And we'll see where it goes."

Three possible key changes before the start of the next campaign for Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Tampa Bay Lightning's season ended earlier than most fans expected, and changes will likely happen.

Tampa Bay won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 and then made the final in 2022 but lost to the Colorado Avalanche. In 2023, the Lightning lost in six games to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

After losing in the first round, here are three changes Lightning fans should expect.

#1. Alex Killorn leaves in free agency

This summer, Killorn will likely have to sign elsewhere as the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the cap.

#2. A new backup goaltender and fewer starts for Andrei Vasilevskiy

Vasilevskiy likes to play nearly every game and since the 2019-2020 season, he has started 294 games which is more than any other goaltender.

#3. Young players get bottom-six roles

Some prospects to keep an eye out for are Rudolfs Balcers, Cole Koepke, Gabriel Fortier, Lucas Edmonds, and Gage Conclaves up front and Sean Day, Phillipe Myers, and Jack Thompson on defense.

