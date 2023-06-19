As the offseason unfolds for the Tampa Bay Lightning, rumors and speculation surrounding potential player movements and roster adjustments have started to circulate. Sports analyst JP Peterson recently provided insights into the team's plans for the upcoming season, including the possibility of re-signing Tanner Jeannot and a potential trade involving Ross Colton.

During an episode of the "BallFather" podcast, Peterson expressed his belief that the Lightning have a strong interest in retaining Tanner Jeannot, indicating that they hold him in high regard.

He said:

"I think Tanner Jeannot, they love him. I think they're gonna re-sign him. Ross Colton could be a guy that's traded to get some younger, cheaper players back."

On the other hand, Peterson suggested that Ross Colton could be a player the Lightning might consider trading. This strategic move would allow Lightning to maintain salary cap flexibility while adding promising talent to their roster.

He said:

"I think you're gonna see them add to the blue line a little bit, maybe try to add a little bit more girth to the blue line because you look at Vegas and man, you know, it's copycat League right Vegas, their six defenseman are big, and they can skate and they just beat you up and they wear you down man."

Peterson also highlighted the Lightning's desire to bolster their defensive lineup by adding more physicality and size to their blue line. Peterson believes that the Lightning may adopt a Vegas liike approach, aiming to strengthen their defensive core with more robust players who can wear down their opponents and provide an imposing presence on the ice.

NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning's net worth

The Tampa Bay Lightning, a highly regarded NHL team, has seen a remarkable increase in its overall value, firmly establishing itself as one of the league's most valuable franchises. Recently, the team's estimated worth experienced a significant surge of approximately 54%, reaching an impressive $1 billion.

Under the ownership of Jeffrey Vinik, who acquired the franchise in 2010 for $93 million, the Tampa Bay Lightning has enjoyed tremendous growth. The team has reached the pinnacle of hockey success, clinching the prestigious Stanley Cup championship two times since the ownership change.

The exceptional financial performance of Lightning shows the organization's strong business operations. In 2022 alone, the franchise generated a substantial revenue of $187 million, with an operating income of $27 million.

The Tampa Bay Lightning has successfully secured major sponsors, including notable names such as PepsiCo, JP Morgan Chase & Co., AdventHealth, Amalie, Dex Imaging, Heritage Insurance and Spectrum.

