"Burn em to a crisp" - Tampa Bay Rays Twitter wish Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of playoff game against Toronto, fans react

The rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning has always been intense, especially during the playoffs.

The two teams have faced each other multiple times in the playoffs, with the Lightning often coming out on top. This year's playoff matchup between the two teams has generated a lot of buzz on social media, especially on Twitter.

Recently, the Tampa Bay Rays from the MLB tweeted a picture of the Lightning striking a pile of Maple Leafs and lighting them on fire. The caption read, "It's a bad day to be a Maple Leaf 🗣️ LET'S #GOBOLTS."

The post instantly triggered a flurry of reactions from both Maple Leafs and Lightning fans.

Maple Leafs fans were quick to defend their team and condemn the post. Some fans called it disrespectful. Maple Leafs fans expressed confidence in their team's ability to win the series and get revenge for last year's playoff defeat to the Lightning.

Keeshan @Keeshan26284093 @RaysBaseball @TBLightning Bruh. You can't make fun of the Leafs like that. Tampa ain't winning this series against Toronto. The Leafs are seeking revenge on y'all after what happened last year in the playoffs

While others took a more lighthearted approach but gave a savage reply.

Lightning fans were delighted by the post and used it to taunt Maple Leafs fans further. Some fans posted memes and GIFs, while others made fun of the Maple Leafs' lack of success in the playoffs.

x-Casey Hofacker⚡️ @Caseyhofacker13 @RaysBaseball @TBLightning Sent this to my old hs teacher who is a huge maple leafs fan 🤣

Running_With_Scissors @soxknation @RaysBaseball @TBLightning It's been a bad 29 years to be a Maple Leaf🤣

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been a force in the NHL over recent years

The Tampa Bay Lightning are a team that is no stranger to playoff hockey. They have made deep runs in recent years, winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and making it to the Conference Finals in 2018 and 2019.

The Lightning are not as stocked as they were in previous Stanley Cup runs, but they still have top-end talent that knows how to perform in the playoffs.

One of the keys to the Tampa Bay Lightning's success in the playoffs will be their player's health.

They have been hit hard by injuries this season, with key players like Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Victor Hedman all missing significant time. If these players can stay healthy and play at the top of their game, the Lightning will be a force to be reckoned with.

