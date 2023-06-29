Tennessee State to become the first Historically Black College and University to introduce collegiate hockey

In a landmark announcement, Tennessee State is set to become the first Historically Black College and University (HBSU) to launch a college hockey program. The school is set to launch its collegiate hockey teams in 2024 at the club level, however, the hope is to field Division I men's and women's teams in the near future.

Dave from PNP @ChampD1012



And let me tell y’all something…if you’ve never seen a Hockey game LIVE…YOU HAVE TO…and soon it can be an HBCU Hockey game… Black College Exp (NABJ Member) Journalist @BlackCollegeExp Tennessee State is on the move & has announced that it is launching the first ever HBCU Hockey Team! Tennessee State is on the move & has announced that it is launching the first ever HBCU Hockey Team! 🎊🎊 https://t.co/vvfNGk1slQ Folks don’t understand how brilliant this is for Tennessee State…And let me tell y’all something…if you’ve never seen a Hockey game LIVE…YOU HAVE TO…and soon it can be an HBCU Hockey game… twitter.com/blackcollegeex… Folks don’t understand how brilliant this is for Tennessee State…And let me tell y’all something…if you’ve never seen a Hockey game LIVE…YOU HAVE TO…and soon it can be an HBCU Hockey game… twitter.com/blackcollegeex…

"Folks don’t understand how brilliant this is for Tennessee State…And let me tell y’all something…if you’ve never seen a Hockey game LIVE…YOU HAVE TO…and soon it can be an HBCU Hockey game…" - @ChampD1012

Tennessee State's introduction of college hockey is a massive move toward the continually growing level of equality and representation in hockey. TSU forged a partnership with the NHL, NHLPA and Nashville Predators to help launch the college hockey program, the first of its kind in a Historically Black College and University.

TSU President Glenda Glover is hopeful that the introduction of ice hockey to the school is not the last time that an HBSU takes this step:

"Bringing ice hockey to Tennessee State University is a part of our continued commitment to provide our students with new opportunities and to broaden new interests in areas where they have traditionally had limited or no access."

Mason Smith @Masont_Smith



Check out my story below 🏾 @hbculegends @ktmoze @NHL @PredsNHL

si.com/college/hbcu/h… It’s been a crazy day for news, but I still wanted to share the historic moment that took place yesterday afternoon, a moment that starts a new path for HBCU athletics.Check out my story below It’s been a crazy day for news, but I still wanted to share the historic moment that took place yesterday afternoon, a moment that starts a new path for HBCU athletics. Check out my story below 👇🏾 @hbculegends @ktmoze @NHL @PredsNHL si.com/college/hbcu/h…

"It’s been a crazy day for news, but I still wanted to share the historic moment that took place yesterday afternoon, a moment that starts a new path for HBCU [email protected] @ktmoze @NHL @PredsNHL" - @Masont_Smith

The move is a major milestone in the continued growth of inclusivity in the sport. While there are still some hurdles they will need to address before reaching the Division I level, this marks a change in the history of the game.

TSU Athletic Director Mikki Allen made a statement following the announcement, sharing the magnitude of the decision and its impact on the future of the game:

"Together, we celebrate the power of collaboration as we dismantle barriers, diversify the game, and propel hockey into a new era of inclusivity."

A look at some notable alums of Tennessee State

It may not be long before a TSU alum makes a name for themselves in the hockey world. Since the Nashville-based school was founded in 1912, there have been some incredibly successful graduates, including arguably the most famous woman in the world, Oprah Winfrey.

Some notable athletes who studied at Tennessee State include former Baltimore Ravens safety Anthony Levine, Robert Covington of the LA Clippers, and three-time Olympic gold medalist Wyomia Tyus.

Kwon Bill, MPA @RichHomieKwon__ Wyomia Tyus is the first person to win Olympic gold medals in the 100-meter race at two consecutive Olympic Games. The Griffin, Georgia, native ran for Tennessee State University, where she was a three-time winner in the indoor 60-yard dash and set world records in the event in Wyomia Tyus is the first person to win Olympic gold medals in the 100-meter race at two consecutive Olympic Games. The Griffin, Georgia, native ran for Tennessee State University, where she was a three-time winner in the indoor 60-yard dash and set world records in the event in https://t.co/kqDBNEXBKF

"Wyomia Tyus is the first person to win Olympic gold medals in the 100-meter race at two consecutive Olympic Games. The Griffin, Georgia, native ran for Tennessee State University, where she was a three-time winner in the indoor 60-yard dash and set world records in the event in" - @RichHomieKwon__

Poll : 0 votes