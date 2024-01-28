'That'll leave a null mark": Linus Ullmark tripping from Scott Laughton contact sends NHL fans wheezing

During a recent clash between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers, goaltender Linus Ullmark found himself at the center of attention as he tripped over following contact with the Flyers' Scott Laughton. The collision occurred in the crease at 8:34, resulting in a two-man advantage for the Bruins for 27 seconds.

The incident quickly gained attention on social media platforms, with Flyers Clips sharing the video on X and humorously captioning it:

"Terrifying scene here in Philadelphia. Linus Ullmark has been sniped."

NHL fans across X began to react to the incident, injecting a dose of humor into the unexpected mishap.

One fan quipped:

"That'll leave a null mark."

Another fan humorously pondered:

"If only there was a way to identify the place on the ice reserved for goalies where skaters are not allowed to go. Oh well."

One fan defended Linus Ullmark, stating:

"How’s he supposed to see him? Maybe don’t skate through the crease, where you know the goalie will be? Also, clear dive. But he doesn’t skate through the crease; this is a dead issue."

Linus Ullmark and Bruins ultimately dominated the Flyers

The Boston Bruins dominated the Philadelphia Flyers with a resounding 6-2 victory in their final game before the NHL All-Star break. David Pastrnak led the charge, contributing two goals and an assist, while James van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist.

The Bruins, who have won seven of their last eight games, entered the break tied for the most points in the NHL. Linus Ullmark made 35 saves in goal for Boston, helping to secure the win.

Flyers' Tyson Foerster managed to score both goals for Philadelphia, but it wasn't enough to halt their fifth consecutive loss. Sam Ersson, the Flyers' goalie, was replaced by Cal Petersen after allowing four goals in the first period.

The game showcased Pastrnak's skill against the Flyers, as he extended his point streak to seven games against them, accumulating a total of 11 goals and six assists. Pastrnak is set to participate in his fourth All-Star Game.

The Boston Bruins' dominance was evident throughout the game, with a flurry of goals in the first period setting the tone for their commanding victory. Pastrnak's influence was particularly notable, earning him praise from Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who referred to him as a "game-breaker."

Before the game, the Flyers honored Mark Recchi, inducting him into the club’s Hall of Fame. Recchi, who played 10 seasons with the Flyers, holds the team's single-season scoring record set in 1992-93.