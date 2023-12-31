"That's absolutely horrid": NHL fans livid as Alex Ovechkin's potential game-winning goal gets overturned for goalie interference

Alex Ovechkin's eighth goal of the season seemed poised to be the game-winner for the Washington Capitals against the Nashville Predators. However, a dramatic turn in the dying minutes of the third period left NHL fans on the edge of their seats, only to be met with disappointment and leave him with seven goals in the season.

In a game where every goal counts, Ovechkin appeared to give the Capitals a crucial lead during a delayed penalty with just one minute remaining in regulation.

The home crowd erupted in cheers, celebrating what could have been a much-needed victory for a team facing a four-game losing streak. Yet the joy was short-lived.

A video review intervened, casting a shadow over the Capitals' jubilation. The officials determined that Nic Dowd's actions interfered with goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, nullifying Alex Ovechkin's goal and leaving the scoreboard unchanged.

The disallowed goal became the focal point of the game, sparking passionate reactions from fans, who were quick to express their disbelief and frustration.

Ultimately, the Capitals fell short in the shootout, sealing their fourth consecutive loss. As the Predators emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, the disallowed goal became a pivotal moment, leaving fans to ponder what might have been and adding another layer of intensity to the unpredictable world of NHL action.

Alex Ovechkin's Milestone Moment: 829th Career Goal Ignites Capitals' Victory

Alex Ovechkin notched his 829th career goal in a game against the Nashville Predators, marking a memorable moment in the history of the Washington Capitals. The Russian forward unleashed a blistering one-timer that sailed past fellow countryman Yaroslav Askarov, who was making his NHL debut.

Ovechkin's seventh goal of the season came just three seconds after a Luke Evangelista penalty expired. The captain showcased his trademark power, sending the puck to the heavens and beating Askarov cleanly on the top shelf, causing the water bottle to pop off in celebration.

This milestone places Ovechkin in elite company, as he becomes the third player in NHL history to score 171 different goaltenders. With 1,506 points (829 goals and 677 assists), Ovechkin has now equaled the legendary Ray Bourque for the seventh-most points by a player with a single franchise.

As Ovechkin continues his pursuit of the all-time goals record, currently trailing Wayne Gretzky by 65 goals, his current season pace of 17 goals suggests a relentless pursuit of hockey greatness.

If he maintains this pace, the Capitals' captain would need to average 28 goals in each of his final two seasons to surpass The Great One. Alex Ovechkin's legacy in the NHL continues to unfold with each remarkable goal.