The Florida Panthers did it. In a historic battle that lasted until fourth overtime, Matthew Tkachuk emerged as the hero for the Panthers in their Eastern Conference Final Game One matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

The game, which became the fifth longest in NHL history, showcased the resilience and determination of both teams. Tkachuk's timely goal in the dying seconds of fourth overtime secured a thrilling win for the Panthers, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Tkachuk's heroics, combined with the relentless effort of the entire team, secured a hard-fought win in one of the longest games in NHL history. One fan said:

"The 2023 Florida Panthers are a team of destiny."

Here are some of the top reactions:

How Carolina Hurricanes-Florida Panthers game panned out?

The Carolina Hurricanes wasted no time in taking advantage of a 5-on-3 power play opportunity, with Seth Jarvis unleashing a powerful one-time shot past Panthers' goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to give his team an early lead.

However, the Panthers dominated the second period, mounting a comeback with goals from Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe, propelling Florida to a 2-1 lead.

The Hurricanes refused to back down and tied the game in the third period when Stefan Noesen sneaked the puck past Bobrovsky, setting the stage for an exhilarating overtime battle.

The tension reached its peak when Ryan Lomberg appeared to have scored the game-winning goal. However, after a review, it was overturned due to goalie interference by Colin White, keeping the game alive.

As the overtimes piled up, players battled through exhaustion, showcasing their unwavering determination to secure victory for their respective team. Finally, with just 12 seconds remaining in fourth overtime, Matthew Tkachuk seized the moment.

Displaying his skill and sniper-like precision, Tkachuk fired a blistering shot past Hurricanes' goaltender Frederik Andersen, bringing an end to the marathon contest and securing a monumental win for the Panthers.

Tkachuk's contribution in the game was significant, displaying both offensive prowess and a never-say-die attitude. His clutch goal in fourth overtime demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered most, solidifying his status as a key player for the Panthers.

The Florida Panthers' win in this grueling battle exemplified their resilience and refusal to surrender, showcasing the depth of their roster and the leadership of their stars. Matthew Tkachuk's game-winning goal in the fourth overtime of the Eastern Conference Final Game One against the Carolina Hurricanes will go down in history as a memorable moment for the Florida Panthers and their fans.

