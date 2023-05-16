"The Peter DeBoer first year boost is something else" - Fans hail Dallas Stars coach as he leads them to Western Conference Finals

Peter DeBoer, the head coach of the Dallas Stars, has made a significant impact on the team during the 2023 NHL playoffs. In his first season with the Stars, DeBoer has guided the team to the conference finals, including a thrilling Game 7 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Notably, DeBoer has an impressive record in Game 7s, remaining undefeated with a 7-0 record. He also holds the distinction of being the first coach in NHL history to lead four different teams to the conference finals.

The Dallas Stars fans were ecstatic with the efforts put by the coach in helping the Stars reach the 3rd round of the playoffs. Following seventh game triumph on Monday, fans took to Twitter and showered Peter DeBoer with praise.

Here's what fans had to say:

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ Peter DeBoer is now 7-0 in Game 7s, the longest win streak in Game 7s by any coach in NHL history Peter DeBoer is now 7-0 in Game 7s, the longest win streak in Game 7s by any coach in NHL history 👏 https://t.co/NlIfE0etw2

Kovy274hart @BattleOfHudson Peter DeBoer vs. his former team. Peter DeBoer vs. his former team.

Ryan 🇺🇸 @Axy0m Hot Take: Peter DeBoer is the Andy Reid of hockey Hot Take: Peter DeBoer is the Andy Reid of hockey

Jon Linder @LinderShowMiami I always liked Peter DeBoer when he was here. You could tell he was a winner back in the day and he has more than proved that since he left. Every franchise that he coaches gets better after he arrives. Awesome coach I always liked Peter DeBoer when he was here. You could tell he was a winner back in the day and he has more than proved that since he left. Every franchise that he coaches gets better after he arrives. Awesome coach

Matt Gajtka (GITE-kah) @MattGajtka The Peter DeBoer First-Year Boost is something else The Peter DeBoer First-Year Boost is something else

Billy “Arm Wrestled Travis Bagent” Riccette @Billy_Riccette In 2020, Peter DeBoer coached the Golden Knights in the West Final against the Stars.



In 2023, DeBoer will coach the Stars in the West Final against the Golden Knights. In 2020, Peter DeBoer coached the Golden Knights in the West Final against the Stars. In 2023, DeBoer will coach the Stars in the West Final against the Golden Knights.

Stephen Lylyk @LylykStephen Peter DeBoer coaching legacy is gonna be complicated to explain... Peter DeBoer coaching legacy is gonna be complicated to explain...

Biased Sport @BiasedSport Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer is now officially 7-0 all time in Game 7 🤯 Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer is now officially 7-0 all time in Game 7 🤯

M @bikolabokic Peter DeBoer revenge series its over. Peter DeBoer revenge series its over.

Kyle Dechau @kmoney3825 The East Conference Final is about the Staal brothers.



The West Conference Final is about Peter DeBoer. The East Conference Final is about the Staal brothers.The West Conference Final is about Peter DeBoer.

The Dallas Stars suffered a disappointing loss, but DeBoer and the team bounced back in Game 7 with a strong performance. Speaking to the media after the series-clinching victory, DeBoer credited the team's resilience and described it as their best team game of the playoffs.

"It was our best team game of the playoffs. I knew our group would respond (from the 6-3 loss in Game 6 on Saturday). They have all year individually and collectively as a team, and they didn't disappoint."

The Dallas Stars will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals on Friday. This matchup holds special significance for DeBoer as he will be strategizing against his former team, the Golden Knights.

A look into the coaching career of Peter DeBoer

DeBoer began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Detroit Junior Red Wings of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 1995. During his stint in the OHL, DeBoer was a two-time OHL Coach of the Year Awardee.

He began his NHL coaching career with the Florida Panthers in 2008. DeBoer is currently in his 18th year in the NHL and during that span, he's coached the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, and Vegas Golden Knights and currently serving as the head coach of Dallas Stars.

