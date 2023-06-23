"There have been unsubstantiated rumors about him" - Matvei Michkov backed by top analyst as NHL Draft nears

With less than a week before the highly anticipated 2023 NHL draft, Matvei Michkov has become the most talked about name in the hockey community.

Regarded as an elite prospect, Michkov's name in the upcoming draft has been marred with several uncertainties, including his two-year contract with KHL. The current geopolitical situation has also made it difficult for scouting teams to get a report on Russian prospects. Michkov will meet with the draft teams next week.

To shed more light on his situation, hockey analyst Bob McKenzie joined Jay Onrait of Sportscentre to discuss whether the scouting team has any consensus on where the 18-year-old could end in the draft.

McKenzie said:

"I mean, he's a top-five pick. But because of the circumstances and because of the fact that he's Russian and the geopolitical situation, because of the fact that there have been all these unsubstantiated rumors that maybe he's a selfish player, whatever coming out of Russia. His contract status, he's not available until 2026 to the National Hockey League teams."

He added:

"So when you talk about consensus, it's hard to get a real strong agreement from everybody on how they feel about him. There are some guys that think he's every bit as talented as Connor Bedard. There are other people who say, well, you know what, he's got a great shot, but he's not the biggest guy and he's not the strongest guy. He's not the fastest guy. We're not sure about him."

"So we will be fascinating, but here's the important thing. The news, if you will, he's going to be in Nashville. He's going to meet with all the teams that are picking at the top."

What makes Matvei Michkov an elite prospect?

Matvei Michkov is 5-foot-10, which many in hockey consider a small stature. Despite his stature, the 18-year-old possesses impressive talent and a remarkable skill set that can pose a threat to any opponent one-on-one.

Michkov is often compared to Connor Bedard, who will be the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft due to his ability to score goals and incredible playmaking abilities.

According to reports, Michkov intends to stay in the KHL and may manipulate his draft position to join a specific team, such as the Washington Capitals, where the greatest Russian player in the NHL, "the Great Eight," Alex Ovechkin plays.

The 2023 NHL draft takes place on June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

