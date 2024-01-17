"They know how to fold": Craig Button blasts Toronto Maple Leafs as team's defensive woes pile up in loss to Edmonton Oilers

Following yet another loss, this time to the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-2 scoreline, the Toronto Maple Leafs' performance once again came under scrutiny. Craig Button, who is the TSN Director of Scouting, was quick off his heels in alluding that continued deficiency on defense is the sole reason.

With Jay Onrait, Button went on to discuss the problems with Leafs defense, which he dramatically compared to Colonel Jessup’s famous line in “The A Few Good Men.” Button said:

"I don't know if I'm better. Do you remember A Few Good Men? You remember Colonel Jessup? Yeah. Colonel Button right here. And this is my message to the Toronto Maple Leafs faithful. You can't handle the truth. And it's simple as this."

Expand Tweet

According to Button, the harsh reality is that the Toronto Maple Leafs, particularly in their defensive play, are falling short of expectations. Button highlighted:

"You want people like me to come up here and tell you how good your team is? It's not very good. Defensively, they're not very good."

Button criticized the team's inability to hold onto leads, emphasizing its tendency to fold under pressure. Pointing out specific plays, such as Morgan Rielly's chase up the ice and the positional confusion involving T.J. Brodie and Martin Jones, Button emphasized that the Leafs are grappling with structural and positional problems.

"They don't know how to hang on to leads and they know how to fold. And they did it again. This is up to nothing. This goal ends up being disallowed. Morgan Rielly's chasing up the ice, TJ Brodie and then Martin Jones. It's just awful. And you cannot have that type of defensive play to nothing. Not understand wide open in front of the net."

Craig Button calls out the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach to address the issue

The TSN Director of Scouting didn't shy away from laying the blame on the Toronto Maple Leafs' coaching staff, calling on head coach Sheldon Keefe to address the team's defensive issues. He said:

"Look at the five Leaves, the two defensemen (Comparing a recent play against the Oilers). Oh, we're going to protect the corner, in case the puck goes into the corner. Bottomline is, this team has structural positional problems. It's up to the coach to instil a better defensive system and help the players understand. At two, nothing."

The critique extended to the playoffs, with Button recalling the team's struggles in the previous season, where it was eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers.

"They're lucky, that was offside. What's Morgan Rielly doing trying to chase up at the blue line? What's TJ Brodie doing? The positional play is not very good. It's been terrible in the playoffs (last season, lost in Second round, 1–4 by Panthers). It's hurt them."

Button concluded that the Leafs' defensive woes have reached a critical juncture. He urged Keefe to find solutions promptly or, if necessary, bring in someone who can:

"And now, bottomline for me, Sheldon Keefe, either find solutions or they bring in somebody that can find the solution. Do you think it's gotten to that point? Yes, I do. No question about it. Yeah."

The clear and direct message from Button reflects the frustration among fans as the Toronto Maple Leafs grapple with their ongoing defensive struggles.