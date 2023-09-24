"They sucked": Philadelphia Flyers HC John Tortorella's brutally honest feedback of team's scrimmage

Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella didn't hold back his candid assessment of the team's recent scrimmage. He provided brutally honest feedback that left no room for ambiguity. Tortorella's remarks shed light on the performance of the Flyers during the scrimmage and his expectations for the team.

When asked about his thoughts on the scrimmage, Tortorella's response was succinct and direct:

"Yeah, I thought the first scrimmage was good. I thought this, the second group, they sucked," he said in a media interaction.

Expand Tweet

This unfiltered evaluation left no doubt about his disappointment with the second group's performance. It's not uncommon for coaches to provide constructive criticism, but Tortorella's blunt assessment certainly caught the attention of Philadelphia Flyers' players, fans, and reporters.

The reporter followed up by asking if Tortorella's presence at the scrimmage was prompted by the team's lackluster showing. In response, Tortorella affirmed,

"Yeah, it just sucked, but the first group was good."

This response clarified that he wasn't simply an observer but was motivated to intervene due to his dissatisfaction with the second group's performance.

Explaining which Philadelphia Flyers' team Tortorella didn't like

To provide context, the scrimmage featured three teams: Team 1, Team 2, and Team 3. The first group was Team 3 vs. Team 1 and Tortorella came down during the Team 2 vs. Team 1 game.

Tortorella's candid remarks specifically referred to Team 2's performance during their scrimmage against Team 1. While Group 1 earned praise from the head coach for their performance, Group 2 found themselves on the receiving end of his blunt assessment.

Expand Tweet

The structure of the training camp included various players divided into these three teams, each competing in different scrimmage sessions. This setup allowed the coaching staff to assess players' performances and evaluate their readiness for the upcoming season.

Tortorella's honesty and straightforward approach are well-known in the hockey world, and his willingness to hold players accountable is a hallmark of his coaching style. While such candid feedback can be tough to hear, it serves as a clear message to the players that expectations are high, and performance standards must be met.

As the Philadelphia Flyers continue their preparations for the season ahead, Tortorella's comments will likely serve as a motivating factor for the players, particularly those in Group 2, who have been challenged to raise their performance levels. The training camp provides an opportunity for players to fine-tune their skills, make impressions on the coaching staff, and secure their spots on the roster.

Hopefully, John Tortorella's feedback will drive the Philadelphia Flyers toward their goals in the upcoming season.