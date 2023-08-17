"Think he's done": NHL fans speculate Jonathan Toews' retirement after former captain's heartfelt goodbye post

In the wake of an emotional Instagram post by Jonathan Toews, the esteemed captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, the NHL community has been set abuzz. Toews' reflective note about his 16-year journey with the team ignited widespread discussions about his potential retirement, leading fans to voice their diverse opinions.

However, amidst speculations, Jay Zawaski, host of the CHGO podcast, stepped in to provide a sense of clarity.

Zawaski's reassurance that Toews is taking a hiatus for the 2023-24 NHL season with intentions to return for the 2024-25 season has been a source of solace for many fans.

However, even with Zawaski's statement, fans remain torn. One fan's comment encapsulated the uncertainty:

"Jeez. Would like to see him come back, but I think he's done. He's missed so much of the last three seasons and another one coming…. what's going to be left of him? Also, what's the point?"

Another fan expressed skepticism,

"Missing two full seasons out of four is not going to work out well for a 35-year-old. He should just hang it up."

However, One fan asserted that taking extended breaks might inadvertently diminish Toews' legacy:

"Oh, for the love of... JUST RETIRE JOHNNY! You're gonna end up Brett Favreing this thing and becoming a laughing stock. It's over, your body is telling you it's over. I know it's hard for guys built like you but "taking a year off" at your age?... Just retire."

Amidst the divergence in opinions, one thing is clear: Jonathan Toews' impact on the Blackhawks and the NHL community is undeniable. The emotional connection fans have with him is evident from the passionate responses to his post.

Jonathan Toews' Instagram post that led to retirement speculations

Jonathan Toews' Instagram post featured a poignant video montage capturing pivotal moments in his illustrious career, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. He expressed profound gratitude to Chicago, his teammates, and the Blackhawks organization.

Jonathan Toews said,

"It's hard to find words to describe the 16-year journey that has made this city my home. Aside from the three Stanley Cups, the parades, and the countless memories made with my teammates."

He reminisced about his three Stanley Cup wins and cherished memories. Notably, Toews acknowledged the fervent fan support, describing the revival of hockey in the city as surreal. He credited fans' energy in the "Madhouse" for the team's resilience in critical playoff matches.

Toews also thanked the Blackhawks' staff and ownership for their role in their success. Addressing teammates as lifelong friends, he underscored the camaraderie forged through enduring challenges together.