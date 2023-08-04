"This contract is certifiably insane" - Tom Wilson's massive $45,500,000 extension with Capitals has NHL fans divided

NHL fans are abuzz with mixed reactions as news broke of forward Tom Wilson's staggering seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension with the Washington Capitals.
The announcement, which came from the team on Friday, has sparked a flurry of opinions, with NHL fans expressing their thoughts on Twitter.
One fan's reaction captured the sentiment of shock and disbelief, exclaiming:
"This contract is certifiably insane, holy f**k."
Indeed, the hefty $6.5 million average annual value of the extension has raised eyebrows among many fans. Many have questioned the financial commitment for a player who hasn't consistently produced offensively.
Amidst the social media chatter, another fan sarcastically quipped:
"24 goals career high, hasnt played a full season since 2017, $6.5. If you are an NHL player, get his agent!"
One more fan contributed to the discussion, observing:
"That's a lot of money for a third liner."
While his physical playstyle and agitating nature are appreciated, questions linger about whether he is deserving of the financial commitment bestowed upon him.
Tom Wilson agrees to stay with the Capitals until 2030-31 season
Tom Wilson's contract extension with Washington Capitals will be starting from the 2024-25 season. With an average annual value of $6.5 million, Wilson will be with the team until the 2030-31 season.
Brian MacLellan, the senior Vice President and General Manager of the Capitals, expressed satisfaction with the long-term deal. He believes Wilson's skills and leadership qualities will be valuable for the team in the years to come.
Despite missing a considerable number of games during the 2022-23 season, Wilson still managed to tally 22 points (13 goals, 9 assists) in 33 games, projecting to a 54-point pace over a full 82-game season. The 29-year-old forward has accumulated 295 points (128 goals, 167 assists) in his 680-game career with Washington.
During the 2021-22 season, Tom Wilson achieved personal bests in various categories, including goals (24), assists (28), and points (52), demonstrating his offensive prowess. He also earned an NHL All-Star selection during that season. Known for his physicality, Wilson ranked second in hits and showcased his two-way play by being the only Capitals forward to average significant ice time on both the power play and penalty kill over the past six seasons.
Tom Wilson played a crucial role in the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup victory, recording 15 points in 21 playoff games. Since his NHL debut in 2013, Wilson has been a prominent force in hits and blocked shots, contributing significantly to the team's success.