"This isn’t Karlsson": Pittsburgh Penguins fans disappointed after they sign D-man on a 3-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins made an announcement that left fans with mixed emotions. The team revealed on Friday that they had signed defenseman Emil Pieniniemi to a three-year entry-level contract.

Pieniniemi, who was drafted by the Penguins in the third round (91st overall) of this year's NHL Draft, joins the squad at the age of 18.

Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins Welcome to the squad! The Penguins have signed defenseman Emil Pieniniemi to a three-year, entry-level contract.



Pieniniemi, 18, was Pittsburgh’s third-round (91st overall) selection of this year’s NHL Draft.

While the Penguins were excited to add Pieniniemi to their roster, some fans were left disappointed, as they were anticipating a different signing. Specifically, they hoped to acquire defenseman Erik Karlsson, a prominent name in the NHL.

The announcement of Pieniniemi's signing sparked reactions from fans, expressing their disappointment and longing for Karlsson.

One fan humorously commented:

"This isn't Karlsson"

Another playfully remarked:

"Weird way to spell Erik Karlsson, but ok."

One user, acknowledging their initial excitement followed by a momentary disappointment, tweeted:

"Every godd*mn time my heart stops for a second when I see 'welcome' and 'defenseman' in the same post... Thank u @penguins."

Pitty_Pens @Jrpen5



Kinda weird he signed before Yager, no? @penguins Wrong defensemanKinda weird he signed before Yager, no?

As the offseason progresses, fans will closely follow the Penguins' moves and hope for further additions to bolster the team's roster.

While the disappointment over missing out on a high-profile signing like Erik Karlsson is understandable, fans have to wait until the Pittsburgh Penguins finally announce their decision to sign Karlsson.

Exploring why Eric Karlsson would be the perfect fit for Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been actively pursuing three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson since the 2023 NHL Draft, and they have emerged as the frontrunners to land the star defenseman.

Karlsson, reportedly favoring Pittsburgh as his next destination, would significantly boost the Penguins' blue line. With veteran Kris Letang already leading the top line and power play, where would Karlsson fit in?

Dallas Stars v San Jose Sharks

Assuming the deal between the Penguins and San Jose Sharks comes to fruition, it is likely that Jeff Petry would be involved in the trade. This would create an opportunity for Karlsson to slot in as the second-line right defenseman alongside fellow Swede Marcus Pettersson.

Pairing Karlsson with Pettersson, who had a breakout season, would create a dynamic defensive pairing. Furthermore, the Penguins have struggled on the power play in recent years, and Karlsson's scoring touch would provide a significant boost with the man advantage.

Alternatively, the Pittsburgh Penguins could experiment with playing Letang and Karlsson together on the first power-play unit. Imagine the offensive firepower of Letang and Karlsson alongside Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jake Guentzel—it would be a potent combination that could strike fear into opponents.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault