"This question is a joke right?" - NHL fans left debating over matchup between Maple Leafs and Canadiens' all-time greats 

The official NHL network Twitter account, known for igniting hockey discussions and debates, recently set social media ablaze with a simple yet compelling question:

"Two lineups full of all-time greats. Are you taking the @MapleLeafs or @CanadiensMTL?"

The tweet presented fans with an intriguing choice between two storied franchises, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens, each boasting a roster filled with legendary players.

As the tweet circulated across the hockey-loving community, fans wasted no time sharing their passionate opinions and engaging in a friendly battle of loyalties. The reactions poured in, and it was abundantly clear that this was a question that struck a chord with fans on both sides of the rivalry.

One fan boldly declared,

"This question is a joke, right? Habs all day every day and for eternity."

Another fan chimed in, emphasizing the lopsidedness of the matchup,

"It's embarrassing how not even close this is, lol. Habs by a mile."

A third fan humorously added,

"Seriously? Habs take it home easily. Toronto ain't close at all."

These fan reactions show the passionate and unwavering support that NHL teams like the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs enjoy. Hockey fans are known for their fervent loyalty to their respective teams, and any debate that pits these two iconic franchises against each other is bound to elicit spirited responses.

The 2024 NHL stadium series

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series is gearing up for an epic clash between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers on February 17, 2024. These fierce rivals from the NHL's Metropolitan Division are set to deliver thrilling hockey action, with passionate fans and unforgettable moments, all unfolding at the iconic MetLife Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders will face off on February 18, marking a historic occasion as all four NHL teams grace the same outdoor venue for the first time. This promises an unparalleled experience for fans, creating an electric atmosphere.

The 2024 Stadium Series will mark the 40th and 41st regular-season games held in an outdoor stadium. MetLife Stadium, renowned for its grandeur, will provide the perfect backdrop for these showdowns, offering a unique and captivating spectacle.

Prepare to be enthralled by a dazzling display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship as these four teams collide on the magnificent stage in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It's a sporting event you won't want to miss, promising memories that will last a lifetime.