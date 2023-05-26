Throwback: When Murray Craven scored a last minute goal to take Game 3 to overtime in 1995

In a heart-stopping playoff matchup on May 26, 1995, Murray Craven emerged as the hero, igniting the Chicago Blackhawks' resilience and determination.

With a captivating late-game goal, followed by Chris Chelios' overtime winner, Craven electrified the crowd and propelled the Blackhawks to a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference semi-finals.

With just 45 seconds remaining in regulation, Craven emerged as the catalyst for the Blackhawks' comeback. The seasoned forward skillfully maneuvered through a maze of defenders, delivering a pinpoint shot that found the back of the net, receiving thunderous applause from the crowd.

Craven's timely goal forced the game into sudden death over time, leaving the fate of both teams hanging in the balance.

As the extra period commenced, the intensity within the stadium reached a fever pitch. The Blackhawks, sensing victory was within their grasp, seized the opportunity to put an end to the Canucks' resistance.

It was none other than the indomitable Chris Chelios who emerged as the hero, displaying the poise and skill that had defined his illustrious career. Chelios unleashed a blistering slap shot, powered by sheer determination, and watched as it whizzed past the goaltender, sealing the Blackhawks' remarkable comeback and securing a pivotal 3-0 series lead.

The Canucks, despite their valiant efforts, were left reeling from the Blackhawks' resilience and clutch performances. Chicago's triumph not only showcased their unwavering spirit but also highlighted the team's depth and talent throughout the lineup.

With their sights set on advancing to the Conference finals, the Blackhawks proved that they were a force to be reckoned with in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

Murray Craven: A stellar career defined by skill and versatility

Murray Craven, a name synonymous with skill, versatility, and a passion for the game, etched his name in the annals of ice hockey history during his illustrious career.

Born on July 20, 1964, in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Craven embarked on a journey that would see him become one of the most respected and accomplished players of his generation.

His professional hockey journey began in 1982 when he was selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. However, it was with the Philadelphia Flyers that he truly made his mark.

Donning the iconic orange and black jersey, Craven quickly established himself as a reliable forward known for his offensive prowess and defensive responsibility.

Throughout his 18-year career, Craven played for several teams, including the Hartford Whalers, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes, and San Jose Sharks.

His tenure with the Vancouver Canucks, from 1993 to 1998, proved to be one of the most memorable stretches of his career. Craven's offensive contributions and leadership qualities helped the Canucks reach the Stanley Cup Finals in the 1993-1994 season, captivating fans with his tenacity and determination.

Off the ice, Craven was respected for his sportsmanship and professionalism. He was an integral part of the NHL Players' Association and played an active role in shaping the future of the game.

Retiring in 2000, Murray Craven left a lasting legacy on the sport he loved. His career spanned 1,071 regular-season games, during which he accumulated an impressive 759 points, comprising 266 goals and 493 assists.

Beyond the statistics, Craven's impact was felt in the intangibles he brought to the ice—his leadership, versatility, and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Murray Craven's career serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of the game. Craven's name will forever be associated with the values and passion that make ice hockey such a cherished sport.

