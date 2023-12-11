Tony Granato family: All we know about his wife, kids, siblings and more

Tony Granato, the legendary NHL star and former head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers men's ice hockey team, has impressed on and off the ice. He has been married to Linda Granato for over thirty years. She has been a constant support and joy in his life.

The Granatos journey has been adorned with more than just victories and accolades. Married for over three decades, Tony and Linda Granato share four children – Nicholas, Gabriella, Dominick and Michael.

Granato and his family have strong ties to Wisconsin as his brother and former UW associate head coach, Don, skated for the Badgers (1987–91). His second brother, Rob, also skated for UW (1992–94), as did his cousin, Kevin (1997–2001). His sister, Cammi, is in the Hockey Hall of Fame, as she was one of the best hockey players in history. She was recruited to play soccer at Wisconsin before Badger women’s hockey began. However, she instead went on to star with the Providence women’s hockey program in the early 1990s. She dropped the ceremonial first puck before the inaugural game of Wisconsin women’s hockey in 1999 at the Kohl Center.

From coaching on the international stage during the 2018 Winter Olympics to leading the Badgers, Granato's family has constantly supported him.

Linda Granato has been a very supportive wife. She once skated alongside her husband during the 2014 NHL Stadium Series practice session to show her support.

The Granatos now reside in Madison. Linda Granatos is a full-time mother and homemaker. Below is a magazine photoshoot from the summer of 1996, showing the couple with their children in their childhood.

Granato family (Credit: CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES)

Tony Granato announced a temporary leave of absence

Tony shared the following on X:

"I debated how to share this news, but I will be taking a temporary leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks broadcasts, as well as NHL Network. I was recently diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and will begin treatment this week."

"I wish I could reach out to everyone individually, but felt like this was the best way to share the news. My family, faith and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already. With the holiday season here, cherish the times with your loved ones, as I know I will."

