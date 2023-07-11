Top 5 NHL stars with best contracts in 2023 ft. Tage Thompson

The NHL has the best players earning the most money, but some players take less to improve their team. With that, they are underpaid and have some of the best contracts in the league.

The best example is Tage Thompson, who signed a seven-year extension with the Sabres before his breakout season last year.

Let's take a look at the five best contracts for star players in the NHL.

#5 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

The first player on this list is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who is making just $5.125 million next season.

Nugent-Hopkins is a former first-overall pick, and getting him for a shade over $5 million is a great deal for the Edmonton Oilers. Last season, he recorded 104 points and was a key figure for the Oilers offense. At 104 points, comparable players make over $10 million annually.

#4 Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is one of the best goalies in the NHL, but he is not being paid like one.

Shesterkin is entering the third of a four-year deal he signed that sees him making just $5,666,667 per year. The New York Rangers have the Russian under a great contract, as he could easily get the $9.5 million that Andrei Vasilevskiy is making with the Lightning.

#3 William Nylander

William Nylander was considered greedy for holding out when he was an RFA but eventually signed a contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Yet, when it was announced, it was viewed as an overpay, but that is far from it.

Nylander is in the final year of his deal and will make $6,962,366 and recorded 87 points last year. He will likely earn somewhere between $8 and $9 million next year, so under $7 million is a steal of a contract for the Maple Leafs.

#2 Brayden Point

Brayden Point is sneakily one of the best players in the NHL and will only make $9.5 million this year.

With Point playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, he can take less money as it is a tax-free state, which allows players to take less money than had they signed elsewhere.

Point ranks tied for 19th in the NHL for salary, but last season was 14th in points and fifth in goals. He also plays a key defensive role and plays center, a premier position that should increase his salary to over $10 million.

#1 Tage Thompson

Tage Thompson's new seven-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres starts this year, but it still is a significant contract.

Thompson is set to make $7,142,687 per year, which is an excellent value as had he signed the deal after last season, he likely would've been making over $9 million.

Last season, Thompson recorded 94 points in 78 games as he had 47 goals and 47 assists and showed he can take over games. If Thompson plays as well as he did last year, he will continue to have the best contract in the NHL.

