Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled the roster for their highly anticipated 2023 Development Camp, set to take place at the Ford Performance Centre. A total of 42 promising prospects, including 24 forwards, 12 defensemen, and six goaltenders, will participate in this year's camp, which runs from July 3rd to July 8th.

The roster features a strong contingent of Maple Leafs' draft picks, with 19 players selected by the team. Among them are three recent additions from the 2023 NHL Draft: Easton Cowan, Hudson Malinoski, and Noah Chadwick.

The lineup also includes three picks from the 2022 Draft, two from the 2021 Draft, and eight from the 2020 Draft. These young talents will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and development potential under the watchful eye of the coaching staff.

In addition to the draft picks, the roster includes three signed players. Braeden Kressler has an NHL contract, while Luke Cavallin and Jonny Tychonick have AHL contracts. The Maple Leafs have also extended invitations to 23 promising free agents, who will have the chance to impress the team during the camp.

Overseeing this year's camp is Hayley Wickenheiser, the Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager of Player Development, along with her dedicated staff. Wickenheiser's wealth of experience and expertise in the hockey world will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the camp and the development of these aspiring players.

The camp will kick off with medicals and testing on July 2nd, followed by on-ice sessions from July 3rd to July 8th. It is an exciting opportunity for the prospects to learn from the organization's coaching staff, refine their skills, and make a lasting impression as they strive toward their dream of playing in the NHL.

As the Toronto Maple Leaf's development camp gets underway, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the growth and potential of these future stars.

Toronto Maple Leafs Bolster Roster with Signing of Forward Ryan Reaves

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a notable addition to their roster by signing forward Ryan Reaves to a three-year contract. The deal carries an average annual value of $1.35 million. Reaves, a seasoned veteran at 36 years old, brings a physical presence and a wealth of experience to the team.

Last season, Reaves played 12 games with the New York Rangers before being acquired by the Minnesota Wild. In his time with the Wild, he tallied 15 points, including five goals and ten assists, in 62 games. Reaves also contributed in the playoffs, appearing in six games.

Over the course of his career, which has spanned multiple teams including St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Vegas, the New York Rangers, and Minnesota, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native has amassed 129 points and 1,023 penalty minutes in 828 games.

Originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round of the 2005 NHL Draft (156th overall), Reaves has made a name for himself as a physical force on the ice. The Toronto Maple Leafs hope his presence will bring an added element to their lineup as they continue to pursue success in the upcoming season.

