"Must be filming a comedy": Toronto Maple Leafs fans in awe of Harry Potter star donning team's cap

In a surprising revelation on Twitter, it appears that Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, is a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The internet went abuzz when a Twitter user posted a photo of Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke, hinting at their support for the NHL team. The caption read:

"Harry Potter is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan? Gasp."

NHL fans from all corners of the internet quickly expressed their amusement and excitement at the unexpected revelation. Twitter was flooded with reactions from fans, with some responding in jest and others expressing their genuine enthusiasm.

One fan humorously quipped:

"Must be filming a comedy."

Here are some of the other comments:

Tyler Hat @TylerHat2 @slucas_ @MapleLeafs Jesus sign him and throw him in net

Case Bruman @DukeBruman @slucas_ He should've played quidditch for Ravenclaw then- they couldn't win either, lol.

Sam Richardson @LordBaelish6969 @slucas_ @MapleLeafs He’s a Detroit fan he lives around Michigan

Anthony @tonyletigre87 @slucas_ @MapleLeafs Yes, it's a nice way to take a break from magic

DanJones @danjones63dan @slucas_ @MapleLeafs In that case he should whip up a little magic for the upcoming season.

TOSports4Ever @TOSports4Ever @slucas_ @MapleLeafs Well shit, we’re going to need his magic to defeat they who shall not be named

TBLCody @codyrising1 @slucas_ @MapleLeafs Makes sense, only a wizard could bring them a cup

The Toronto Maple Leafs have bolstered their front office with new personnel

The Toronto Maple Leafs have completed their coaching staff by welcoming Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn as assistant coaches. Head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening the team's coaching expertise after the departure of Spencer Carbery.

Guy Boucher, a seasoned 51-year-old coach who previously led the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators, brings extensive experience to the Leafs. Under his guidance, both teams reached the Eastern Conference Final, and he boasts a combined record of 191-186-46 over 423 NHL regular season games.

Mike Van Ryn, aged 44, joins the coaching staff following his successful tenure as an assistant with the St. Louis Blues, which culminated in a Stanley Cup victory in 2019. Additionally, he has a playing background with the Blues, Florida Panthers, and Maple Leafs.

In addition, the Toronto Maple Leafs have expanded their front office by appointing Derek Clancey as assistant general manager and player personnel. Clancey previously collaborated with Leafs GM Brad Treliving as a pro scout during the 2021-2022 season and most recently served as an assistant GM with the Vancouver Canucks.

Notably, he contributed to three Stanley Cup victories during his 14-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.

