The Toronto Maple Leafs' search for Kyle Dubas' replacement at GM seems to be drawing to a close, with Brad Treliving emerging as the frontrunner for the role.

Treliving's name began to circulate as one of the few front-runners GMs after the Maple Leafs parted ways with Dubas about two weeks ago. According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, Treliving is now the leading candidate to be named as the Leafs' new GM with the interview process set to wrap up soon.

However, many Leafs fans are disappointed by the news and took to Twitter to share their opinions. One fan said:

"Most overrated gm in the league"

NHL Watcher @NHL_Watcher @DarrenDreger Lol… what an underwhelming hire. Well he dealt with a similar management structure in Calgary, so just hire him. @DarrenDreger Lol… what an underwhelming hire. Well he dealt with a similar management structure in Calgary, so just hire him.

IsoxR @Isox2121 @DarrenDreger Sens fan here, and my hatred for the leafs is intense having lives through the 2000s, but good lord do I feel bad for them.. what a disaster of a downgrade. @DarrenDreger Sens fan here, and my hatred for the leafs is intense having lives through the 2000s, but good lord do I feel bad for them.. what a disaster of a downgrade.

Dan @TMLFandom @DarrenDreger Knowing he traded a guy to FLA who is now a runner-up for the Conn Smythe, I would assume he will trade Matthews and ruin the core, get fired and laugh at the team's demise with his expense. @DarrenDreger Knowing he traded a guy to FLA who is now a runner-up for the Conn Smythe, I would assume he will trade Matthews and ruin the core, get fired and laugh at the team's demise with his expense.

Tom Royce @TomRoyce @DarrenDreger Another 19 years until the Leafs get out of the 1st Round. @DarrenDreger Another 19 years until the Leafs get out of the 1st Round.

Gram @Grammica @DarrenDreger Treliving was mediocre to terrible in Calgary. I can't believe he's getting rewarded for trading Tkachuk for 2 good players followed by severely over paying those players🤣 @DarrenDreger Treliving was mediocre to terrible in Calgary. I can't believe he's getting rewarded for trading Tkachuk for 2 good players followed by severely over paying those players🤣

kitchensink @rudee44 @DarrenDreger I feel like I’m living in a bad dream. Yes he has lots of experience. Lots of experience making bad trades!! @DarrenDreger I feel like I’m living in a bad dream. Yes he has lots of experience. Lots of experience making bad trades!!

In new ownership we trust @Jimmy4vr @DarrenDreger Ouch Toronto is getting the GM who traded away soon to be Conn Smythe winner Matthew Tkachuk @DarrenDreger Ouch Toronto is getting the GM who traded away soon to be Conn Smythe winner Matthew Tkachuk

Kevin Brooks @BrooksKevin7 @DarrenDreger Massive underwhelming hire and downgrade on Dubas. His trades aren’t great which is a concern. @DarrenDreger Massive underwhelming hire and downgrade on Dubas. His trades aren’t great which is a concern.

A glimpse into Brad Treliving's tenure with the Calgary Flames

Brad Treliving (C) - 2019 NHL Draft - Round One

Brad Treliving was named the Calgary Flames' new GM in April 2014. He stayed with the club for nine seasons and during his nine-year tenure, the Flames made it to the playoffs five times. The Flames also clinched the Pacific Division title twice under Treliving's direction.

His contract was set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, but the two sides mutually agreed to part ways in April this year.

One of the primary reasons the Calgary Flames let Treliving go was the team's disappointing season, which saw them finishing the playoffs by a narrow margin. The Flames finished the season with a record of 37-27-17.

Treliving also made significant moves last offseason, including the departure of star players such as Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau and the addition of players such as Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazim Kadri, and Mackenzie Weegar.

With a busy offseason, the Calgary Flames were expected to finish the season strong but they ultimately failed. Treliving under his direction brought in Huberdeau and Kadri and landed them lucrative long-term contracts.

Jonathan Huberdeau agreed to an eight-year, $84 million contract, while Naim Kadri agreed to a seven-year, $64 million deal. Given their lucrative contract deals, both players fell short of expectations and finished their first season with the Flames with disappointing results.

After the Flames' season ended, Brad Treliving became a target for those lucrative deals, while Matthew Tkachuk finished the season as the league's fifth-leading goalscorer with 108 points.

