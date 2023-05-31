Toronto Maple Leafs to name Brad Treliving as new GM per Darren Dreger

The Toronto Maple Leafs' President Brendan Shanahan's search for a replacement for Kyle Dubas is drawing to an end, with Brad Treliving emerging as the front-runner to fill the vacant position, per Darren Dreger.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Kyle Dubas parted ways after the club informed him on May 19 that his contract, which expires on June 30, would not be renewed.

The Leafs began searching for a new general manager, and Treleving's name began to circulate within the organization in the following days as among the handful of experienced GMs that could fill up the vacant post at the club.

According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, the Maple Leafs' search for a new GM is ending soon, with Brad Treliving emerging as Dubas' replacement, and the interview process is expected to wrap up in the near future.

Dreger said:

"We updated the Toronto Maple Leafs GM search earlier tonight Insider Trading. More specifically, all signs now point to the search wrapping up in the very near future with Brad Treliving being named as the new GM."

How Brad Treliving could be an ideal replacement for Kyle Dubas in the Toronto Maple Leafs

Brad Treliving served as the Calgary Flames' GM for nine seasons before being released in April. The Flames were successful in making it to the postseason five times in nine years under his direction.

One of the primary reasons the Flames made the playoffs five times during Treliving's tenure was due to the rebuilding process in the team and some key changes he made.

During his time in Calgary, Treliving was in charge of some significant off-season moves, including the departure of star forward Johnny Gaudreau, who signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency. Treliving made another significant move last offseason when he traded Matthew Tkachuk.

After Tkachuk informed the club that he would not be renewing his contract with the Calgary Flames, Treliving was forced to trade him to the Florida Panthers. In exchange, the Flames received a first-round draft pick, defenseman Mackenzie Wegger, and forward Jonathan Huberdeau.

Treliving is best known for dealing with high-profile players, and the Leafs have yet to make some major decisions on their star players, including Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander.

As a result, Treliving could be an excellent fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs in dealing with some of their star players. Not only that, but he also has extensive experience in the role on his resume.

