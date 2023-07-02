Toronto Maple Leafs rumors: Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi possible targets to bolster attack

The Toronto Maple Leafs are actively seeking to bolster their lineup by adding a top-six forward and have identified Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi as potential targets. The team is looking to fill the void left by Michael Bunting, who recently signed a three-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to reports from David Pagnotta of TFP, the Maple Leafs remain interested in both Bertuzzi and Domi, although signing both players could pose a challenge due to salary cap constraints.

With the NHL salary cap set at $83.5 million for this season, teams are allowed to exceed it by 10 percent until the first day of the regular season. The Maple Leafs have additional flexibility by potentially placing defenseman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) at the start of the season, which would free up $5.625 million in overage space.

Furthermore, if goalie Matt Murray is not healthy by that time, they can also place him and his $4.687 million cap hit on LTIR. These possibilities provide the Maple Leafs with some flexibility to navigate the salary cap constraints.

According to sources cited by Pagnotta, Tyler Bertuzzi is reportedly seeking a contract in the range of five to seven years, with an annual salary north of $5 million. On the other hand, Max Domi is believed to be seeking a shorter-term contract of two to three years, with an annual salary in the range of $3.5 million to $4 million.

In addition to their pursuit of Bertuzzi and Domi, the Maple Leafs have already made moves in the offseason to improve their roster. They recently signed forward Ryan Reaves, as reported by Pagnotta, and acquired defenseman John Klingberg.

As it stands, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a mere $443,550 in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly. This limited cap space makes it challenging for the team to sign both Bertuzzi and Domi without making corresponding moves to shed salary or create additional cap space.

Ryan Reaves, the newest addition to the Toronto Maple Leafs, spoke with TSN's James Duthie about joining the historic franchise. Reaves expressed his excitement about joining an original six-team and helping them make a deep playoff run.

He aims to add swagger and grit, and ultimately bring the Stanley Cup to Toronto. Reaves signed a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1.35 million. While his role within the team is not yet defined, he welcomes the pressure of playing in Toronto.

Joshua Kloke @joshuakloke Ryan Reaves tells TSN: “(The Leafs) are built with a lot of skill up front but not a lot of grit,” adding “I’ll just beat someone up and all the pressure is off.” Ryan Reaves tells TSN: “(The Leafs) are built with a lot of skill up front but not a lot of grit,” adding “I’ll just beat someone up and all the pressure is off.” https://t.co/e7l29NCwNC

Reaves jokingly mentioned his ability to "beat somebody up" to relieve pressure but emphasized that it's more about grinding it out and making opponents hesitant. Reaves' addition is seen as valuable, as he brings physicality and toughness to the Toronto Maple Leafs, enhancing their overall makeup and adding a new dimension to their game as they strive for playoff success and a shot at the Stanley Cup.

