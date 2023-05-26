After parting ways with Kyle Dubas, the Toronto Maple Leafs are on the hunt for a new general manager. The President of the Maple Leafs, Brendan Shanahan faces an enormous challenge in identifying the next general manager who will be a perfect fit for the club.

With the draft and free agency approaching, the club needs to quickly find a body to sort out contract extension negotiations and who will determine the draft picks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their way to having one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history. Recently, hockey insider Pierre LeBrun shed some light on how the club is progressing and where Brendan Shanahan stands in his search for the Maple Leafs' next manager.

LeBrun said:

"Even if Brendan Shanahan felt deep down that Treliving is his guy or his next GM, you have to feel that it's reasonable that since we believe Leafs put together a list of candidates, he will speak to some of these other candidates, that's certainly my sense of it. So I think that's the next step."

"You know, so who is next now? For example, I'll just throw a name at you, Jay. I mean, my sense is that there would be a name like Mark Bergevin on this list now. Does Brendan Shanahan reach out to Mark Bergevin to physically talk with him or is it just the name on the list? That's what I think Brendan Shanahan has to work his way through next year after meeting with Brad Treliving. "

He also pointed out that Leafs President Brendan Shanahan is not in a rush to find the next general manager, but with the NHL Free Agency approaching on July 1st, there is a sense of urgency within the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

He added:

"He doesn't want to rush through this. But there's a lot to do with this Leafs' roster between now and July 1. So there is a bit of urgency"

Brad Treliving is emerging as a potential replacement for Kyle Dubas with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kyle Dubas has been the GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the last five years. The club made the playoffs for the fifth year in a row under his direction.

Under Dubas' leadership, Maple Leafs won their first Round 1 series in 19 years in the 2023 playoffs. Dubas' contract was set to expire in June, but the club decided to not extend his contract and instead released him from his duties.

Brad Treliving - Former Calgary Flames' GM

Now that Kyle Dubas is gone, Brad Treliving is one of the biggest names floating around the NHL community as the Leafs' next GM. Treliving was released from his role by the Calgary Flames in April. Under his leadership, the club made the Stanley Cup playoffs five times in his nine-year stint.

Treliving is best known for dealing with high-profile players, and the Matthew Tkachuk trade last summer is a prime example. As a result, Treliving could be an excellent fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs in dealing with some of their star players. Not only that, but he also has extensive experience in the role in his resume.

