Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 14th 2024

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet their rivals, the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena. The puck drop, scheduled to happen at 7:00 PM ET, was postponed by 30 min due to a travel delay for Detroit caused by a winter storm.

To this point in the season, the Leafs have played average with a 21-11-8 record. On the contrary, Detroit currently has a 21-16-5 record and we can see that in some of their games recently, they have won.

TV channel list and live streaming Options

The game will air on Bally Sports, giving fans a chance to follow the action from their homes.

If you want to watch the game online, Fubo provides a free live stream, so no one has to miss out on this exciting game.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings: Preview

In the 2023-24 NHL season, the Detroit Red Wings have been on a roll. Over the last seven games, the Maple Leafs have won 5-1-1. Even with their excellent show, they are placed fifth on the Atlantic and only one point away from the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference competition.

Their road games have been full of average performance, as is reflected in a 10-9-1 record. They have fought with toughness to position them as the favorites for a playoff spot.

On the other hand, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who were considered true Cup contenders in the East at the start of the season, have struggled to find their game. Therefore, with a present record of 5-5-2 in their last 12 games, they are nine points behind the Boston Bruins who lead the Atlantic Division, which is heavily competitive.

The Maple Leafs’ difficulties are reflected in their performance at home, where they have won 10 out of the 20 games played. They are at the junction of their seasons, and decisions that could overshadow their journey lie large in front of them.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings- Head to Head

Among the 61 games played between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, the Maple Leafs have an impressive record with 35 wins, while the Red Wings have struggled with 26 victories. There are no draws in their encounters.

The Maple Leafs have won five overtime games against the Red Wings’ three. Contrastingly, penalty shootouts reveal a turnabout as the Red Wings clinched five wins over the Maple Leafs’ none. Although the Maple Leafs average 3.3 goals per match, more than the Red Wings, which average 2.8 goals per game.