Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Game 1: How to Watch, TV Channel List, Live Stream details & More - NHL Playoffs 2023

The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs are scheduled to face off in Game 1 of the second round of the NHL playoffs. The game is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will take place at the Scotiabank Arena.

For fans who want to watch the game on TV, there are several options available. Regional sports networks CBC and SNP will broadcast the game in Canada, while TVAS will provide a French-language broadcast. For fans in the United States, the game will be available on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV and Hulu, which offers live TV.

Fans who don't have access to cable or satellite TV can still watch the game through various streaming services. DTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Vidgo and Hulu offer the chance to watch the game live with a subscription.

The game promises to be a thrilling matchup between two of the top teams in the NHL, and fans won't want to miss a moment. With multiple streaming options available, fans can ensure they don't miss any of the excitement.

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Round 2 Game 1 Preview

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin, with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs came into the series as big favorites after knocking off the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games, while the Panthers overcame a 3-1 series deficit to upset the Boston Bruins in seven games.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' star players, including Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, and Morgan Rielly, were instrumental in their victory over Tampa Bay, with Marner leading the team in points with 11. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov also played a crucial role in the series, making enough saves to help the Leafs win their first-round matchup.

Florida, on the other hand, is looking to make it to the conference final for the first time since their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1996. The team's success in the first round was largely due to the impressive play of forward Matthew Tkachuk, who led the team in points in the regular season and continued his strong play with 11 points in the upset of the Bruins.

Defenseman Brandon Montour also had an excellent series against Boston, scoring five goals and adding three assists.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have won three of the four regular-season matchups between the two teams, with three of the games going to overtime. However, with the Panthers playing with confidence after their first-round upset, this series promises to be an exciting and hard-fought battle between two talented teams.

