In what was anticipated to be a triumphant season for the Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov's early performance has left fans questioning the value of his hefty $45 million, five-year contract.

The Russian star's lackluster display in the first 15 games, culminating in a notable cough-up of his 1,000th puck of the season, has raised concerns about his contribution to the team.

With a cap hit of $9 million, Kaprizov has had numbers that fall short of justifying his substantial contract. A mere five goals, 10 assists and 15 points in 15 games paint a picture of an underperforming player who, given his price tag, should be the driving force behind the Wild's success.

Fans are demanding strict action against the star Russian winger, questioning whether the organization can afford to have Kirill Kaprizov consistently play below expectations.

As the Wild face the risk of a four-goal deficit, the pressure mounts on Kirill Kaprizov to live up to expectations set by his multi-million dollar contract.

"Trade him he is playing with zero confidence and needs a coach that can send him a message."

"Sit him. He stinks."

The upcoming games will be crucial for Kirill Kaprizov to prove his worth and silence the growing discontent among the Minnesota Wild faithful. If the struggles persist, the team may be forced to reevaluate their investment in the Russian sensation.

Dallas Stars overwhelm Wild 8-3 as Kirill Kaprizov's struggles continue

The Dallas Stars dominated the Minnesota Wild in an electrifying 8-3 win at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

Dallas showcased their special teams prowess, scoring an impressive five power-play goals and notching up two shorthanded goals. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston led the offensive onslaught, contributing two goals and an assist apiece.

Dallas seized control early with Joe Pavelski's power-play tip-in 57 seconds into the game, marking his 100th goal as a Star. Radek Faksa added a short-handed goal, capitalizing on a turnover, but Brandon Duhaime responded swiftly for the Wild. However, Matt Duchene's quick tip-in reestablished Dallas' lead.

The second period intensified the Stars' dominance, with Duchene, Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov netting power-play goals. Despite efforts from Vinni Lettieri and Mats Zuccarello for the Wild, Dallas led 5-3.

The game took a turn in the third period when Duhaime's major penalty for boarding fueled Dallas' offensive onslaught. Robertson capitalized on the power play, securing two more goals, while Johnston added a short-handed breakaway goal to seal a 8-3 win for the Stars.

The win marked Dallas' second consecutive triumph following a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets the previous day.