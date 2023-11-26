"Trade Marner bench Matthews": Toronto Maple Leafs fans react to second consecutive loss after Penguins defeat

Following a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs fans are expressing their frustration, with some even calling for drastic measures like trading Mitch Marner and benching Auston Matthews. The defeat, marked by a late-game goal from Erik Karlsson, has ignited a wave of discontent among the passionate fan base.

The pivotal moment of the match occurred in the dying seconds of the second period, with Karlsson's goal ultimately deciding the fate of the game. Despite the Maple Leafs outshooting the Penguins 12-3 in the third period while desperately seeking a tying goal, the Penguins held on for the win. This was also the Leafs' second defeat in a row, following a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In the aftermath of the defeat, fans took to social media to voice their disappointment, with some going as far as suggesting radical changes to the team roster. The lack of offensive production from Matthews and Marner, who have been held pointless in the past two games, has become a focal point of criticism.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Matthew Knies and Tyler Bertuzzi found the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but their efforts were not enough to secure a victory. Notably, it was the fifth time in six games in a row where star players Matthews and Marner failed to score a goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner held off the scoresheet for sixth time in last seven games

Despite Matthews still being tied for second in the NHL in goals with 14 in 18 games, the recent lack of points for both him and Marner has raised concerns among fans. Marner's production has been underwhelming, with only 5 goals and 15 assists in 18 games. It was the sixth time in the last seven games when both of them failed to score a goal.

Saturday's game marked the first meeting between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Penguins since Kyle Dubas took on the role of President of hockey operations and general manager in Pittsburgh. Dubas, who spent nearly a decade with the Maple Leafs, is now facing scrutiny from fans who expected more from the team he helped shape.