“TRAITOR” - Inside the complicated history John Tavares shares with New York

John Tavares was booed every time he touched the puck on Monday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs played on the road against the New York Islanders. Tavares was drafted first overall by the Islanders in the 2009 NHL draft. He became the face of the franchise before being named captain in 2013.

The Canadian played nine years with the Islanders, but on July 1, 2018, it was announced he signed a seven-year deal with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs.

In John Tavares' first game back in New York after leaving in free agency, fans had jerseys with “TRAITOR” taped over his nameplate, while fans also threw plastic snakes on the ice at him.

Although Tavares helped the Islanders a ton during his nine years there, the fans remained mad at him for how his final season went. Tavares reportedly asked not to be traded during his last year under contract, which the Islanders general manager and owner apparently respected, as they thought that meant he wanted to re-sign with the Islanders.

After Tavares signed a seven-year deal with the Maple Leafs, the New York Islanders lost their captain and best player for nothing. The team didn't get a top prospect or player in a trade to help them. Instead, the fans felt Tavares purposely led the Islanders on knowing he wouldn't re-sign.

However, since he left, New York has done just fine as the Islanders have made the playoffs in four of the five seasons, including making it to the Conference Finals in 2019-20, which is much more success than Tavares has had in Toronto.

John Tavares records 1000th career point

To add a bit of salt in the wound of John Tavares leaving the New York Islanders, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain recorded his 1000th career NHL point on Monday night in New York.

Tavares assisted on Morgan Reilly's tying goal with six seconds left for his second point of the night and his 1000th career point.

"It was a bit surreal," Tavares told reporters after the game. "It's been a great ride so far, a great journey. You know, you obviously want to celebrate on a win, but I'm very proud of it. In certain ways, just kind of happy it happened, and you can move forward."

Although the Islanders fans still hold a grudge against Tavares, the Maple Leafs captain was honored to get his 1000th point against the team that drafted him.

"The uniqueness of (getting the 1,00th point) where I played the first nine years of my career — a big part of who I am and the way this place impacted me was tremendous — (was) really unique and cool to do it here," John Tavares said. "The place means a lot. Just would've been nice to get the two points."

The Islanders won 4-3 on the night, with Bo Hovart scoring the overtime winner.