Trevor Zegras contract: How much does the Anaheim Ducks centre earn in salary?

Trevor Zegras is the young hockey centre for the Anaheim Ducks. The hockey star had inked a three-year contract with the Ducks on May 27, 2020 worth $5.3 million.

Trevor Zegras’ contract comprised $925,000 in cap hit with an annual average salary of $1.7 million. He had $92,500 in signing bonus and a base salary of $832,000. The contract had $70,000 in minors salary.

The 22-year-old youngster was chosen by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft with the 9th overall pick. He has racked up 139 points in 180 games across three seasons.

Trevor Zegras has estimated career earnings of $2.3 million which he has earned by signing one contract in his hockey career. He is a Restricted Free Agent (RFA).

Trevor Zegras’ professional hockey career

Trevor Zegras was a crucial member of the Boston University Terriers men's ice hockey team during the 2019–20 NCAA season. He performed well throughout the season in 33 games and made an impression with 36 points, which tied him for third place among all Division I freshmen in terms of points scored.

Zegras garnered numerous honors for his outstanding performance, including being nominated to the Hockey East Third Team All-Star. He was also chosen for the Hockey East All-Rookie Team, demonstrating his great talent despite being a rookie in the league.

The young NHL star was quickly transferred to the San Diego Gulls, the Ducks' American Hockey League (AHL) club. On February 5, 2021, Zegras made his professional debut with the Gulls, turning up a strong performance with one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over the Bakersfield Condors.

He was promoted to the NHL in late February due to the Ducks' management taking notice of his exceptional abilities and accomplishments. Zegras then made his eagerly awaited NHL debut on February 22 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Zegras accomplished a key milestone when he scored his first NHL goal during an exciting 3-2 overtime victory over the Arizona Coyotes on March 18, 2021. His fellow rookie teammate Jamie Drysdale also scored in the same game, making them the youngest teammates in NHL history to score their first league goals in less than two minutes and thirty seconds.

With 13 points in 24 games, including a remarkable run of six points in his final six regular-season games, Trevor Zegras finished his debut campaign on a high. Zegras was later reassigned to the AHL in April as part of his growth and adjustment to the professional league.

