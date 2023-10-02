Trevor Zegras contract: How much is Anaheim Ducks forward's extension worth?

The Anaheim Ducks have locked in one of their rising stars, Trevor Zegras, with a new three-year contract extension. The team officially announced the agreement on their Twitter account, stating:

"We’ve agreed to terms with forward Trevor Zegras on a three-year contract."

This signing has generated considerable buzz among NHL enthusiasts. Renowned insider Elliotte Friedman promptly shared the financial details, revealing that Zegras' extension is valued at $5.75 million annually.

This contract represents a significant milestone in the career of Zegras, who has already shown immense promise on the ice. However, it's not his first encounter with the inked pen.

Zegras previously signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on March 27, 2020, which carried a cap hit of $925,000. Since then, he has continued to develop his skills and make a name for himself in the NHL.

Trevor Zegras has a tremendously bright future with the Ducks

Zegras, at just 22 years old, is a highly talented center who was selected by the Anaheim Ducks as the 9th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NHL entry draft. His career trajectory has been impressive, and he has quickly become a valuable asset for the Ducks.

With his new three-year, $5.75 million contract extension, Zegras is not only securing his future in the NHL but also signaling his commitment to the Ducks. As he continues to evolve and refine his skills, fans of the Anaheim team can eagerly anticipate even greater contributions from this young star in the seasons to come.

In the 2022-23 season, Trevor Zegras played in all 81 games, showcasing his consistency. He notched 23 goals and contributed 42 assists, accumulating a total of 65 points.

Looking at his overall NHL career, which spans 180 games, Zegras has amassed 49 goals and 90 assists, amounting to a total of 139 points. These numbers underscore his significance as a key contributor to the Anaheim Ducks' success.

Trevor Zegras's performance on the international stage

Zegras, hailing from Bedford, N.Y., boasts an impressive international hockey resume. He has proudly represented Team USA in various prestigious tournaments, including two World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021, the 2019 U-18 World Championship (where he secured a bronze medal), and the 2017 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, where he clinched a gold medal.

Zegras made history by being named MVP at the 2021 World Junior Championship, delivering a stellar performance with 18 points in seven games. He also shares records for points and assists in the tournament, tying the legendary Jordan Schroeder.