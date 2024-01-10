Trevor Zegras injury: What happened to Anaheim Ducks forward?

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras faced a setback in Tuesday's game against the Predators, leaving fans concerned about his well-being. The 22-year-old suffered a lower-body injury following a collision with Juuso Parssinen during the first period, requiring assistance to reach the locker room. Unfortunately, Zegras didn't return for the remainder of the game.

Zegras' recent performance showcased his offensive prowess, contributing three goals and two assists in the last seven games. However, this injury puts his participation in the Ducks' upcoming road trip in jeopardy. The extent of his injury remains uncertain, pending further evaluation.

This season, Trevor Zegras has accumulated seven points, fired 49 shots on net, tallied 24 penalty minutes, and holds a -5 rating in 19 appearances. Ducks fans will anxiously await updates on Zegras' condition.